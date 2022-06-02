In a city pockmarked by empty storefronts, one establishment is packed with people at virtually all hours.
In the display window of a bright-orange Victorian, earnest-looking young people can be seen lounging on beanbag chairs and tapping away at laptops. Deeper within, graying ex-hippies are poring over maps and writing thank you notes. An Australian Shepherd named Kyla is omnipresent. So are snacks.
This is not a cozy new cafe; it’s the headquarters of the No on H campaign that’s fighting the recall effort against District Attorney Chesa Boudin. The storefront headquarters in the Castro serves as both nerve center and overarching metaphor for the underdog campaign.
Inside, the mood is positive, confident and loving. The scruffy, diverse volunteer corps feels it is fighting a battle to remind San Franciscans of their professed values. They’re betting an old-school field campaign will convince voters to stick with an unpopular politician who they say is being unfairly scapegoated by a multimillion-dollar smear campaign.
But on the sidewalk just outside the headquarters, the issues driving the recall campaign — and contributing to a pervasive sense of disorder and fear — are readily apparent. An encampment of homeless people, to whom the campaign has provided food and water, has caused friction with neighbors and produced an embarrassing tableau that’s been exploited by opponents.
No matter that Boudin, as district attorney, has nothing to do with homelessness policy. That’s one of the messages the No on H campaign is trying to send to the electorate, one voter at a time.
“We are a field-first campaign,” Kelsey Russom, co-campaign manager for the No on H effort, said during a recent interview in the back patio of the campaign headquarters. “The vast majority of our money is going to be spent in direct voter contact through door knocking, phone banking and texting.”
That strategy marks a major contrast from the pro-recall Yes on H campaign, which doesn’t have a storefront headquarters and which has been pouring much of its money into television and direct mail ads, financial disclosures indicate. And it’s why Boudin has a much better shot than the prevailing narrative would suggest, Russom insists.
“Regardless of what the polls might say, the numbers coming back every single day are astounding. We are seeing consistently a 65 to 70% (pro) Chesa rate everywhere we're going,” Russom said. “San Francisco, historically, has smart, educated voters. They don't like to be lied to. So every single time we get anyone to engage in a conversation, they come to us.”
Text messaging has been a surprisingly effective method, Russom said. The campaign gives volunteers a detailed FAQ document that provides rebuttals to common arguments against Boudin, with direct links to sources.
“You have no idea how many times people go up to Chesa and say, ‘Why aren't you arresting people?’” Russom said. (Only police can make arrests. The district attorney files charges against suspected criminals who have been arrested.)
As for the issues voters are most frustrated about, “The number one things we get are mental health crises and unhoused folks,” Russom said, “and we have no jurisdiction over either.”
In a previous interview with the Examiner, representatives of the Yes on H campaign criticized Boudin for giving lenient plea deals to individuals who committed subsequent crimes upon their release. They also highlighted Boudin’s considerably lower rate of felony drug dealing convictions than that of his predecessor. In response to these points, Boudin cites state and local mandates requiring him and other law enforcement agencies to reduce the jail population during the pandemic.
“Our diverse and grassroots campaign is mobilizing voters in every neighborhood to recall DA Boudin on June 7th," Yes on H spokesperson Mary Jung said in a statement. "We’re spreading our message that the DA is failing to keep our communities safe by going door-to-door, hitting the phones and texting, and through the airwaves."
The No on H campaign is relying on an army of volunteers to spread its message. Russom said several hundred volunteers have passed through the campaign headquarters, and a core group of 30 or so shows up nearly every day. Russom and her colleagues have cultivated a campaign office atmosphere designed to encourage people to stick around.
“If I'm going to be asking people to work really long hours, we're going to be comfortable, we're going to have fun. We’ll have a couple of beers every now and again. We'll sit in the beanbags together under blankets,” Russom said. “We all say ‘I love you’ to each other every day.”
“It’s fun, good camaraderie,” said Jessie Garcia, who has been volunteering five days a week recently. “I’m getting my steps in,” thanks to all of the door knocking, Garcia added. One woman, leading a small group of volunteers, has knocked on more than 10,000 doors in the Richmond District, the campaign estimates.
Boudin himself is a frequent presence at campaign headquarters, even as he continues performing his duties as district attorney, where he’s working on the department's budget. “We’re on important deadlines on both fronts,” he said in between voter calls on a recent afternoon. All told, Boudin has called more than 2,600 voters.
In an outbuilding behind the storefront, the campaign has converted what were once private tanning bed rooms into phone banking booths. There, a team of people are calling Cantonese-speaking voters five days a week.
“We’ve been pleasantly surprised that we have a lot of folks willing to listen,” said Jenny Huang, one of the lead Cantonese-language phone bankers, “because this has been such a contentious, polarizing issue in the Chinese American community.”
For volunteer Janelle Jolley, positivity is the focus when talking to voters. “Our work is to remind people that we live here for a reason. It’s actually a pretty great place to live,” Jolley said.
The headquarters is “similar to the vibe at Bernie’s 2020 office,” said Jolley, who worked on Bernie Sanders’ presidential run and was wearing a T-shirt from the campaign. “It’s good for my political soul. People who were super dejected after 2020 are coming out again. It’s a little revival of the left.”
But if Boudin’s campaign against the recall fails, as most polls indicate it will, the left will need to do some soul searching. “San Francisco and the Bay Area set the bounds of what is possible for progressives,” Jolley said. “I can see the headlines now should we lose.”
Regardless of the outcome on Tuesday, the recall campaign is exposing growing ideological divides between San Franciscans around a constellation of issues related to crime, policing, drug policy, homelessness and mental health — issues which, it bears repeating, are not always under the DA’s purview.
Boudin’s campaign headquarters has become a microcosm of this simmering culture war. In early April, the day after the campaign moved in, police officers cleared an encampment of homeless people across the street, prompting a migration to the sidewalk in front of Boudin's headquarters, co-campaign manager Zaki Shaheen said. At least two homeless men have been camping there since. (SFPD spokesperson Robert Rueca said he was unable to locate a police report related to this incident.)
“They’re really nice guys,” Shaheen said. “We let them use the microwave and give them bottles of water.”
The campaign’s friendliness to the unhoused has caused tension with neighbors. People take photos of the campaign office with the tents in the foreground on a near daily basis, Russom said. “Our neighbors have consistently stopped in to tell us that it is our fault that they are there, and that we have destroyed the neighborhood.”
The tension reached a fever pitch last week when Shaheen asked a neighbor to stop coming into the campaign office and bothering staff members about the homeless people outside. The neighbor yelled at Shaheen, repeating, “I’ll go where I f—ing please.” The confrontation, filmed by a campaign volunteer and posted on TikTok, has been viewed more than 2.8 million times.
It’s unclear how many of those viewers are San Francisco voters.
