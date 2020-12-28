Jenya, a sea lion found injured at San Francisco’s Aquatic Park in November 2020, made a strong recovery at the Marine Mammal Center. (Courtesy Marine Mammal Center)

Jenya, a sea lion found injured at San Francisco’s Aquatic Park in November 2020, made a strong recovery at the Marine Mammal Center. (Courtesy Marine Mammal Center)

Injured sea lion discovered in Aquatic Park released back into ocean after making recovery

A wounded sea lion found last month in San Francisco’s Aquatic Park was released back into the ocean recently after undergoing weeks of rehabilitation, Marine Mammal Center officials said Monday.

On Nov. 15, the male sea lion later named Jenya was spotted at the park with a large shoulder wound and appeared lethargic. Upon further inspection, veterinarians confirmed the animal had been bitten by a shark.

They also discovered he was suffering from domoic acid poisoning. If left untreated domoic acid, a neurotoxin often found in shellfish and other small sea animals, can result in permanent brain damage and, ultimately, death.

Upon being taken to the Marine Mammal Center in the Marin Headlands, however, Jenya’s condition significantly improved.

Veterinarians were able to clear the neurotoxin from the animal’s system with a regimen of intravenous fluids. Additionally, Jenya’s shark bite fully healed.

During this time, he also gained 25 pounds, returning to a healthy weight.

“Jenya’s road to recovery was one of the most inspiring patient cases I’ve seen this year,” Dr. Emily Trumbull, a veterinarian at the center, said in a statement. “Watching this animal transform back into a feisty, thriving sea lion that’s ready to head home is a testament to the intensive rehabilitative and medical efforts the center provides sick and injured marine mammals in need.”

She added, “Each of these animals presents an opportunity for scientists to better understand the threats they face in the wild and continue to improve rehabilitation efforts for this sentinel species.”

Last week, volunteers at the center helped release Jenya back into the wild at Rodeo Beach in Marin County.

According to Marine Mammal Center officials, this year alone, the center has rescued more than 440 seals and sea lions in need of care. Residents who spot seals and sea lions in distress are encouraged to call the Marine Mammal Center’s hotline at (415) 289-7325.

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Police Commission Vice President Damali Taylor stepping down

Just Posted

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announces the filing of charges against former SFPD officer Christopher Samoyoa in the 2017 fatal shooting of Keita O’Neill outside the Hall of Justice on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Former SFPD officer pleads not guilty to felony charges in 2017 Bayview police shooting

Christopher Samayoa charged last month with manslaughter, assault in death of Keita O’Neil

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said it was likely that regional stay-at-home orders would be extended. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Bay Area’s hospital capacity continues to drop as state struggles with COVID-19 surge

Regional shelter-in-place orders likely to be extended

Louis' diner on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Perched above the Sutro Baths, the diner closed for good in July 2020 after 83 years in business. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Remembrance of meals past

San Francisco said goodbye to some classic restaurants in 2020

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4), brought in after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, struggled to make an impact before suffering his own injury late in the season. <ins>(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).</ins>
Dogged by injuries and missed opportunities, 2020 was a year to forget for the 49ers

When a calendar year includes parts of two seasons, the highs and… Continue reading

The Golden State Warriors stand to improve in 2021, given the return of superstar Steph Curry, who rarely played in 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
After a year on the back burner, Warriors begin 2021 with Klay out, Curry back at the helm

New faces could give the team new life as season begins

Most Read