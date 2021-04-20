Indoor city pools reopen for lap swimming and safety classes

Two of San Francisco’s indoor city pools reopened Tuesday, marking another step toward normality as The City reopens.

Sava Pool in the Sunset District and Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool in the Bayview District reopened for limited capacity lap swimming and drowning prevention classes.

Until now, the only city pool open was Mission Community Pool, the only city-owned outdoor pool, which reopened on March 8.

(Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

On May 1, the newly renovated Garfield Pool, also in the Mission District, will reopen. On May 17, North Beach Pool and Coffman Pool in Visitacion Valley will reopen.

Balboa Pool is set to reopen on June 1, followed by Hamilton Pool in the Western Addition neighborhood opening on June 7. Lastly, Rossi Pool in the city’s Richmond District, which is currently undergoing a renovation project, will reopen sometime in mid-June.

Registration is required. Swimmers over 14 years old interested in registering for one-hour lap swimming sessions or drowning prevention classes can go to www.sfrecpark.org/register. Registration is first-come, first-served, as spots are extremely limited, Rec and Park officials said.

Sava Pool (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Swimmers are encouraged to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their scheduled times and no later than 15 minutes past their scheduled times. Additionally, swimmers should shower and put on their swimsuits at home, as locker rooms remain closed.

Temperature checks will be performed before entering the building and masks are required when swimmers are out of the water.

-Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Swimmers line up in the designated lanes at the Martin Luther King Jr Pool in San Francisco. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/

Sava Pool in the Sunset District is open for various swimming lessons and other pool related activities. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

An instructor at Sava Pool teaches children drowning prevention techniques. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Lifeguards at Sava Pool sanitize and clean the chairs and bins of the lanes. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner) (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Swimmers reserved lanes for an hour at Martin Luther King Jr Pool. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)