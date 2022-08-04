After being banned in Hong Kong, a new documentary about protest movements in that city, will be playing to largely sold-out audiences this weekend in San Francisco.

It didn’t start out that way. When Hong Kong film director Chan Tze-woon and producer Peter Yam embarked on their documentary “Blue Island,” about social movements in Hong Kong back in 2016, they never imagined packed screenings in The City or a solely international distribution.

Contrary forces brought them to that point. Qualifying for next year’s Academy Awards and an earlier win at the Bay Area’s CAAMfest brought them welcome attention. But it also brought them unwelcome notice from the pro-Beijing government in Hong Kong, which banned the film, preventing them from screening it in the very city it was about.

Since the passing of the controversial Hong Kong National Security Law in 2020, the Film Censorship Ordinance was amended to give authorities the power to ban films deemed to “harm China’s national security interests.” Violators face a hefty fine and up to three years of imprisonment.

And “Blue Island” was a prime candidate for censoring.

The film cast current pro-democracy activists to re-enact scenes from past social movements as a way to explore Hong Kong’s tumultuous history. It weaved together storylines of protesters in the city’s 1967 riots, a couple fleeing China’s Cultural Revolution in 1973, and an activist who traveled to Beijing in 1989 to support the Tiananmen Square students.

Director Chan believes that despite featuring three storylines across generations, what lies in the center is a struggle for autonomy. It’s a tale of what happens when a people with distinctive culture have never been allowed to decide their own fate.

Like many other Hong Kong films, the film’s creators must now strategically seek out a market away from Chinese territories.

“Our story has changed since 2019, not just the storyline of our film, but the story of our city,” said producer Yam, referring to Hong Kong’s pro-democracy uprising in 2019. “Previously, metropolitan people like Hongkongers were more concerned about their work, about making ends meet and about climbing the corporate ladder. That has changed.”

Hong Kong has been creating commercial and arthouse cinema with a global reach since the 1970s. Action films featuring kung fu and high-stakes gunplay have inspired the likes of Quentin Tarantino. More introspective productions like “Chungking Express” (1994), “Happy Together” (1997) and “In the Mood for Love” (2000) have captivated audiences across the world with universal themes of love and loneliness. A decade ago, the tiny island of Hong Kong still made more films each year than countries like Australia and the Netherlands.

But even before the former British colony’s recent censorship laws, reliance on mainland Chinese investment since the mid-1990s made it more difficult to produce films that were innovative or risky.

To avoid rousing China’s ire, many filmmakers produced different two versions of their films, one for the mainland and another for Hong Kong and overseas audiences. But by 2004, even that appeasement was no longer viable when China ceased to screen films that used multiple versions.

Purely Hong Kong films are seeing meager profits compared with the past. Film theorist David Bordwell described the decline as a submission to “China’s experiment in state-sponsored crony capitalism without democracy” in his book “Planet Hong Kong.”

“Once Hong Kong cinema had simply to be profitable,” wrote Bordwell, “Now it must also be politically correct.”

With films banned by law, tapping into the U.S. market is new and daunting territory for many young Hong Kong filmmakers.

The protest documentary “Revolution of Our Times (2021), directed by Kiwi Chow, made a surprise debut at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and scored major wins at the International Documentary Festival (FIPADOC). It later saw a full house at the San Francisco Roxie Theater under the sponsorship of the San Francisco-based Northern California Hong Kong Club, and eventually screened in more than 20 countries.

Last month, “May You Stay Forever Young,” a dramatic production distributed by the U.S. Hongkongers Club, also saw sold out tickets in theaters across the Bay Area. “Blue Island” now expects similar high turnouts in the Roxie Theater this coming weekend.

Chan, the director, attributed this success partially to the rising number of people in the Hong Kong diaspora. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, more than 140,000 people have left Hong Kong, according to the city’s government.

Local Hongkonger organizations have sprouted across the U.S. and have hosted screening of Hong Kong films. Ken Chan of the NorCal Hong Kong Club in San Francisco described the support as “overwhelming”, with members of the community often willing to commute from nearby cities for a screening. Tickets for the first two screenings of “Revolution of Our Times” sold out within minutes, which compelled Chan to add more shows later on.

However, Icarus Films, the Brooklyn-based distributor of “Blue Island,” explained that international theatrical release is not where the profit is in terms of distribution. Moreover, it is still too early to tell whether these films will be profitable in the American market in the long run.

“The tightening censorship is what prompted us to expand and include Hong Kong films in our catalog of independent Chinese films,” said Karin Chien, founder of dGenerate Films collection that is a part of Icarus. “We are working on including more Hong Kong films and helping them reach as wide of an audience as possible, but right now the ends won’t meet for the filmmakers yet.”

A few weeks ago, a “Declaration of Hong Kong Film Freedom” was drafted by recently formed independent film studio Phone Made Good Film, and co-signed by both Kiwi Chow and Chan Tze-woon. “The difficulties and risks that must be faced by filmmakers are unprecedented in the history of Hong Kong. But paradoxically, now is the best time to make movies, because we need them the most,” the declaration reads.

“We must take a page from other filmmakers in highly censored countries like Iran,” said Chan, “We must learn to keep going even if we have budget shortage and all we have left are our phones.”