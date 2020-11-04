Incumbents, newcomers elected to SFUSD school board

Voters selected Matt Alexander and Kevine Boggess as new members of the San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education. (Courtesy photos)

San Francisco voters opted to re-elect school board incumbents overseeing a controversial year of distance learning while adding a community advocate and another educator and to the mix, according to Tuesday night results.

Commissioner Jenny Lam, education adviser to Mayor London Breed, and Board of Education President Mark Sanchez, a teacher, have secured the top two slots, results before 11 p.m. show. Kevine Boggess, education policy director for Coleman Advocates and Matt Alexander, former San Francisco Unified School District principal recevied enough votes to join the board for the first time among 10 candidates.

Commissioners Stevon Cook and Rachel Norton declined to run for re-election, leaving room for prospective board newcomers to fill two of four open seats.

The new slate of commissioners comes as SFUSD is still in the process of preparing to bring back a core group of the neediest students amid increasing pressure to reopen, which is delayed until at least January. Sanchez, who did not fundraise for his re-election to focus on the work, and Lam, who was first elected in 2019 after Breed appointed her, stood to face a revolt from unhappy parents but held onto their seats. [OR: …faced a revolt from unhappy parents who voted them out.]

Commissioners will also need to contend with an ongoing budget deficit made tougher by the pandemic but that may be helped by some education-related measures on the local and state level.

The Board of Education also has a slate of controversial proposals to weigh; the overhauling of its school assignment system, removing symbols of racism in schools through a volunteer committee process, and a likely permanent change to Lowell High School’s merit-based admissions after approving a temporary change in October.

Other candidates include Alida Fisher, an active parent to children with disabilities who previously ran in 2018 and came in a close fifth after Alexander. Michelle Parker, who also ran in 2018, is an active SFUSD parent who has served on school committees and has advocated for funding at the state level while Genevieve Lawrence, a teacher in San Mateo and former analyst for the Clorox Co.

United Educators of San Francisco members voted to support Lam, Sanchez, Alexander and Boggess.

