When Mishwa Lee first realized that her everyday appliances were quietly leaking noxious gases into her home, exacerbating her years-long struggle with asthma and a recent battle with cancer, she wanted them out.

So when the property manager of her sunny-colored apartment in Bayview Hunters Point announced it was upgrading and replacing the aging refrigerators and stoves in the co-op's 300 units, Lee agitated to go all-electric.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom