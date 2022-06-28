After months of rancorous debate over how San Francisco would invest in its response to climate change, the Board of Supervisors approved $2.6 million for the Department of Environment to begin enacting The City’s climate action plan late Monday night.
The allocation represents only the second time in two decades that the department has received money from The City’s general fund, though it was awarded a little over a million dollars in the add-back process during last budget cycle.
While the $2.6 million represents a win for environmental groups that have been lobbying for months to get supervisors on their side, the final amount fell well short of the $11 million many had hoped for.
“We appreciate this first step toward what needs to be done,” said Sara Greenwald, an organizer with the environmental nonprofit 350 San Francisco, “but The City is starting late, and much more is needed.”
Still, any amount far exceeds what was included in Mayor London Breed’s initial budget, which allocated zero dollars to the Department. Instead, The City said it was focusing funding on other departments and projects, including the expansion of SFMTA's public transit system and the availability of EV charging infrastructure.
"To reach our targets, we need to tackle climate change from all angles," said Jeff Cretan, the mayor's spokesperson. "Given the scale of the challenge ahead of us, no one department can be solely responsible for all of the actions in the Climate Action Plan."
But both city leaders and advocates say that a refusal to adequately fund the department tasked to oversee and implement the Climate Action Plan could imperil San Francisco’s ability to meet its net-zero goal by the 2040 deadline.
Getting to net-zero will mean cutting all greenhouse gas emissions as close to zero as possible and then offsetting any remaining emissions. To do this, the department estimates it needs to electrify 150,000 buildings and 1,361,467 registered vehicles while also transitioning nearly all of its energy to renewable sources.
In Monday’s finalized add-back list, the Supervisors also set aside $700,000 over the next two years aimed at an electrification pilot in affordable housing — a figure that environmental some advocates balked at.
“Our city has been stepping forward, but only with declarations,” said Greenwald. “We need to really get working — and our ask is not that big.” Especially, she said, in comparison to the mayor’s total budget this year of nearly $14 billion.
Still, in a city rankled with homelessness, open drug use and a housing crisis, Greenwald and others understand that climate change is not the only issue on the mayor's or the supervisors' minds.
“Of course, they're faced with many priorities,” said Greenwald. “And, of course, we understand the importance of these needs. The climate, however, does not understand these things — It's not human. It won't wait."