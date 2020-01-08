In inaugural speech, Breed focuses on ‘twin troubles’ of homelessness, affordable housing

Mayor calls for construction of 50K homes within the next decade

Mayor London Breed takes the oath of office from Superior Court Judge Teri Jackson at City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed opened her inaugural address at City Hall Wednesday by listing the successes San Francisco has seen in the past decade — economic growth, low unemployment, a decline in homicides — but said she would spend her time addressing homelessness and affordable housing.

“We’ve made great progress, but through it all, we grappled with the twin troubles of homelessness and housing affordability,” Breed told those gathered. “At the dawn of this new decade, they remain our greatest challenges. And they are what I want to talk about today.”

Breed spoke after being sworn in to her first four-year term as mayor. She was re-elected in November by more than 70 percent of the vote after serving about one year in office. She faced no significant challenger.

Breed vowed to address homelessness by tackling many of its root causes.

“Homelessness isn’t just a problem; it’s a symptom,” Breed said. “The symptom of unaffordable housing, of income inequality, of institutional racism, of addiction, untreated illness; and decades of disinvestment. These are the problems. And if we’re going to fight homelessness, we’ve got to fight them all.”

She pointed to the efforts The City is taking in the near term.

“We will meet our goal of opening 1,000 new shelter beds by the end of the year,” Breed said. “We just opened the Embarcadero Navigation Center and our new Bayview shelter breaks ground shortly. We just opened our first safe parking facility to help people who live in their vehicles.”

She said that The City plans to open 200 more mental health beds and, in the next six months, 300 more supportive housing units.

With plans for more spending, Breed signaled a more aggressive approach to dealing with those living on the streets.

“To be clear, with these efforts will come a measure of what my grandmother used to call ‘tough love,’” Breed said. “We are no longer accepting that ‘compassion’ means anything goes on our streets. Yes, many people are sick and we will offer them help. But if they don’t want — or can’t — accept services, then we will bring them into treatment.”

Breed also reiterated her plans to reform San Francisco’s business tax with a ballot measure in November to generate more funding for homeless services and other needs.

Breed blamed The City’s affordable housing challenge on long-standing policies.

She called for the construction of at least 50,000 new homes, with at least 17,000 of them at below-market rates over the next decade.

“Our housing problems were entirely predictable,” Breed said. “They are the result of decades of almost intentional under-building, and the decision decades ago to downzone almost three-quarters of the city and ban apartments.”

“We don’t have a housing crisis. We have a housing shortage,” Breed said.

Breed also announced her support of state Sen. Scott Wiener’s controversial Senate Bill 50, which would require cities to zone for greater housing density near transit stops and hubs, and called for increased housing density in San Francisco.

“To get to 50,000, we can’t let disingenuous warnings of shadows and height get in the way of badly needed new housing,” Breed said. “To get to 50,000, we have to recognize that density isn’t a dirty word.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.