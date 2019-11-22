Ice skating park to open in Civic Center

A seasonal park in San Francisco’s Civic Center will open Friday, modeled after an ice skating rink in Austria, organizers said.

The T-Mobile Winter Park at Civic Center opens with a ceremony at 11 a.m. at 355 McAllister St.

The park is opening for its sophomore year and was a unique attraction in the U.S. in 2018. This year, the skating path that travels through a lighted tree forest will be extended.

The extension is part of a planned expansion of the park.

