Hunters Point shooting turns deadly

A man critically injured in a Wednesday evening shooting in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The shooting was first reported at 6:38 p.m. in the area of Fairfax Avenue and Ironwood Way.

There, officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police haven’t made any arrests in the case and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

The Police Department’s Homicide Detail is investigating and asking anyone with information to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

