(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Hunters Point shooting turns deadly

A man critically injured in a Wednesday evening shooting in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood has succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The shooting was first reported at 6:38 p.m. in the area of Fairfax Avenue and Ironwood Way.

There, officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police haven’t made any arrests in the case and a description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victim.

The Police Department’s Homicide Detail is investigating and asking anyone with information to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
SF to start the new year with a little rain
Next story
Native American hub planned for Mission District

Just Posted

Sales of flavored tobacco will be banned statewide starting in 2021. (Shutterstock)
California laws coming in 2021

New workers protections, expanded family leave and more coming this year, some as early as Jan. 1

(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Driver in stolen car strikes and kills two pedestrians in SoMa

Suspect was detained after allegedly fleeing the scene on foot

Friendship House, a nonprofit run by and for Native American Indians, plans to build a cultural hub in the Mission District. (Courtesy Photo Meg Allen)
Native American hub planned for Mission District

‘The Village’ intended to create new visibility, community for ‘an invisible people’

There will be no fireworks in San Francisco on New Years’s Eve. Officials have also darkened a light show in Golden Gate Park and closed beach parking lots in an effort to discourage people from going out and gathering. (Shutterstock)
Stay-at-home and quarantine orders extended

City officials cancel fireworks, close parking lots in effort to keep residents from going out on New Year’s Eve

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state would help reopen public schools but emphasized “safety is key.”<ins> (Jae Hong/Getty Images via Tribune News Service)</ins>
Gov. Newsom announces $2 billion plan to reopen public schools

State will provide support for testing, contact tracing, safety materials and oversight

Most Read