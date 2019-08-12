Hunters Point killing marks SF’s first homicide in a month

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed in the Hunters Point on Saturday night, marking the first homicide reported in a month in San Francisco.

Police said the man was shot in the chest repeatedly at around 9:29 p.m. at Oakdale Avenue and Griffith Street, near the Oakdale housing project.

Police have not identified a suspect or provided further details on the case.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached to confirm the name of the victim.

San Francisco’s last reported homicide happened 32 days earlier, when 44-year-old Eric Wilson was shot and killed July 9 in the Bayview.

Wilson was one of two people shot at around 11 p.m. on Jennings Street between Wallace and Van Dyke avenues, according to police.

Wilson died at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a local hospital.

Supervisor Shamann Walton, who represents Bayview-Hunters Point, said he hates the fact that the latest shooting happened despite his best efforts to reduce homicides and violent crimes to zero in The City.

Walton has introduced a resolution at the Board of Supervisors calling for a comprehensive plan to end killings and violence through improved resources and better communication between city agencies and community groups.

”We need to do a better job of finding opportunities for young people,” Walton said. “That’s one of the things I’m going to be working hard to do.”

Eight of the 24 homicides reported in San Francisco so far this year occurred in his district, according to Walton.

