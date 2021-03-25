Hundreds turn out to protest conflict in Ethiopia

Native Ethiopian and Eritreans and supporters showed up in downtown San Francisco Friday to protest the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia on Friday.
Bay Area Newssan francisco news
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Native Ethiopian and Eritreans and supporters showed up in downtown San Francisco Friday to protest the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia on Friday.
Bay Area Newssan francisco news
The San Francisco school board voted 5-2 Thursday to strip Board member… Continue reading
Lawsuit argued school district violated state law by failing to return students to classrooms
Task force to start discussing a larger effort
Stanford University is preparing to reopen its art museums to the public.… Continue reading
In a draft full of top quarterbacks, the 49ers on Friday made… Continue reading
Doomed development makes way for a casino
San Francisco prosecutors filed various charges Wednesday against a 43-year-old woman in…
A San Francisco jury has convicted a man of numerous sexual assault…
Assemblymember Chiu’s bill would enable riders to use different systems and pay one fare
Developers of the Hunters Point Shipyard have agreed to pay $6.3 million…
More than 700 San Francisco janitors walked off the job Wednesday for…
By Kalpana Narlikar The Climate Corporate Accountability Act (SB 260) was introduced…