Hundreds turn out to protest conflict in Ethiopia

Agonafer Shiferaw waves the Ethiopian flag and welcomes the Eritrean side at the demonstration. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Marchers with the Be the Voice for Ethiopia demonstration head up McAllister Street toward City Hall on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Signs discuss the current conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia before a demonstration at Embarcadero Plaza on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

People gather at Embarcadero Plaza for a demonstration organized by Be the Voice for Ethiopia on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Eritrean and Eritrean Americans display the flag of Eritrea at a demonstration about the current conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Binyam Getachew chants to the crowd about the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia during the demonstration. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A counter protester shows up to denounce the Eritrean leader and African dictators at a demonstration organized by Be the Voice for Ethiopia at Embarcadero Plaza on Friday, March 26, 2021. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Binyam Getachew leads marchers up Market Street towards City Hall during the demonstration. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

(Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A counter protestor follows the Be the Voice for Ethiopia demonstration as they march up Market Street to denounce the Eritrean leader and African dictators. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Elias Negash holds up the flags of Ethiopia and Eritrea while marching down Market Street. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)

The Be the Voice for Ethiopia demonstration protestors hold up Ethiopian and Eritrean flags outside City Hall to draw attention to the conflict occurring in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. (Jordi Molina/ Special to the S.F. Examiner)