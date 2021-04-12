Hundreds rally for “JFK Thrive,” not JFK Drive

A rally at Golden Gate Park on Sunday April 11 drew a large crowd in support of calls to keep JFK Drive closed to traffic. (Emily Huston/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

By Emily Huston

More than two hundred gathered on a warm Sunday morning to call for the eastern half of JFK Drive to remain permanently closed to car traffic.

Matt Brezina of People Protected and the “Mayor of Golden Gate Park” David Miles led the group around the Music Concourse loop before stopping in front of the Cal Academy. The pack of people biking, walking, scooting, and rollerblading around the Music Concourse moved slow enough to accommodate the many children and families in the crowd.

The movement to preserve car-free JFK has raised in pitch since District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton and Golden Gate Park museum interests have criticized the closure as “segregationist” and inequitable for those who rely on driving to the park.

Assemblymember David Chiu, who came to speak, countered those arguments by saying that without car-free JFK he would not feel safe visiting with his son Lucas from their Bayview home.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newstransportation

