sfpd front entrance

State officials told The Examiner on Friday that officials would also review the records of 535 officers hired since 2016 "to ensure compliance."

 Courtesy of Bay City News

State oversight officials plan to audit the psychological exams of hundreds of law enforcement officers in San Francisco, weeks after revelations that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office removed nearly four dozen deputies from active duty because they failed their exams.

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office told The Examiner on Friday morning that the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) will review the records of 224 deputies hired since 2016 over the next two weeks, up from the 24 hired over the last two years whose records were to be examined as part of a biannual audit. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 