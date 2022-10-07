State oversight officials plan to audit the psychological exams of hundreds of law enforcement officers in San Francisco, weeks after revelations that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office removed nearly four dozen deputies from active duty because they failed their exams.
The San Francisco Sheriff's Office told The Examiner on Friday morning that the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) will review the records of 224 deputies hired since 2016 over the next two weeks, up from the 24 hired over the last two years whose records were to be examined as part of a biannual audit.
POST told The Examiner on Friday that officials would also review the records of all officers hired since 2016 "to ensure compliance." The San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner that the audit "numbers approximately 562 officers."
Christian Kropff, a San Francisco Sheriff's Office spokesperson, told The Examiner that the review would begin on Tuesday. The City's offices are closed on Monday for Indigenous Peoples Day.
Police will have broad discretion to tap into every corner store and home security camera to track and monitor San Franciscans
About 29% of 2,701 the active officers and deputies in the police department and sheriff's office are subject to the review, according to city data. Both the sheriff's office and the police department have said they're short on staff.
The audit, which also includes all county and city law enforcement agencies in Alameda, Contra Costa counties, follows KTVU's report last month that 47 Alameda County Sheriff's deputies were stripped of their guns and arresting powers because they had failed their psychological exams.
Citing four sources, the station reported that 24-year-old former Deputy Devin Williams Jr. also failed his exam. Williams allegedly shot and killed a Dublin couple earlier in September after having an affair with the wife.
Twelve of those deputies returned to duty earlier this week, and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office told the San Francisco Chronicle that officials expect the "vast majority" of the others to return next week.
Kropff told The Examiner on Friday that POST didn't confirm whether the expanded audit was a direct response to the failed tests in Alameda County.
At a San Francisco Police Commission meeting earlier this week, Chief Bill Scott said the department doesn't "believe we have those issues."
"We welcome that because we honestly believe that we don't have these issues," Scott said of the possibility of a review, telling the commission it was routine. "We have a very thorough process for that, and we do not believe that we have those issues."
