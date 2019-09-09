Hundreds of flights delayed Monday at SFO during runway construction

Passengers at San Francisco International Airport have seen 240 flights delayed and 124 flights canceled due to construction, according to the latest numbers from airport officials as of Monday afternoon at roughly 1 p.m.

For context, SFO traditionally gets around 1,250 flights per day.

SFO began construction on runway 28L on Saturday, the start of a 20-day closure to construct a new base layer below the runway’s surface.

Most of the cancellations were made in advance, said SFO spokesperson Doug Yakel. Airport officials warned travelers before Saturday that they should “expect delays during this period.”

That prediction was startlingly accurate.

Saturday the airport saw 185 delays and 108 flight cancellations, and on Sunday 379 flights were delayed and 143 canceled, according to live flight tracking service FlightAware.

On Sunday, Chuck Navigante, an SFO duty manager, said delays and cancellations encompass many causes including mechanical failures and weather problems, but the biggest reason for the delays and cancellations was the runway work.

“It’s pretty much going to remain this [way] for the duration of the runway work,” he said.

Airport officials ask that anyone planning to fly out of SFO in the next 19 days or meet an arriving flight, to check with the specific airline on the status of any given flight before making plans.

Bay City News contributed to this report.