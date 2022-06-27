In a sleepy corner of Bayview-Hunters Point, The City’s grand plans for India Basin Shoreline Park are beginning to take shape.
Construction workers have nearly finished environmental remediation on the first phase of what will someday be a 64-acre waterfront park. Once complete, the $150 million-plus park will connect 1.7 miles of the Bay Trail, and include a boat launching pier, multiple fields and sports facilities, a nature playground, and plenty of water access — an increasingly important asset as San Francisco grows hotter.
Altogether, India Basin Shoreline Park represents Bayview’s “Crissy Field moment,” San Francisco Rec and Park General Manager Phil Ginsburg said during a recent tour of the site. “We’re really trying to make sure the southeast is getting the long overdue attention that it deserves.”
The project, whose first phase is expected to open at the end of 2024, has been in development since 2014, when The City acquired most of the bayfront property. Since then, Rec and Park has led an intensive community outreach process, including residents of the 2,500 public and affordable housing units nearby.
Darryl Watkins, a rising senior at San Jose State University who grew up in the Bayview, was hired by CCS, a consulting firm working on the project, to help lead community meetings.
“They wanted to make sure that it was done the right way,” Watkins said of the participants at the eight meetings he helped run. “This new park is going to have a lot of attraction from outside of our community. So we want to make sure that our community members aren't pushed out. That was probably the biggest thing in every one of those meetings.”
Rec and Park heard that message loud and clear.
The India Basin project “is born from mistakes made by New York City when it created the Highline, which is a fabulous space, but it unintentionally triggered displacement and destabilized the existing community,” Ginsburg said. “Our goal is to create a Black space that is designed by and serves the existing community.”
The result of those efforts was an Equitable Development Plan created by 20 community leaders from the Bayview. The plan stipulates that the project hire local, Black-owned contractors, and that locals will run concessions like a Chrissy Field Warming Hut-style cafe in the historic Shipwright’s Cottage. The project will also offer workforce development programs for construction workers, artists, and gardeners.
The $150 million project, whose price tag will likely rise due to inflation, Ginsburg says, will also contribute about $10 million in “off-park” investments, including financial literacy courses, a neighborhood shuttle, and a free youth and family swim class program that’s already underway.
Environmental remediation for the first phase is slated to wrap up this summer. Unlike the former military shipyard at nearby Hunters Point, there was no radioactive waste to remove from the shipyard at India Basin. But there’s still a long way to go before the full, 64 acre park is complete.
The eastern segment, known as the “big green” will begin once BUILD Inc. breaks ground on its fully-approved, 1,500-unit development project. Another challenging task will be moving a PG&E transformer on the western side of the park, which the utility has already committed to doing. An even larger PG&E transformer facility adjacent to the park that currently blocks views of downtown could someday be relocated and the land added on to the park.
The project, which is being funded by a 50-50 mix of public and philanthropic funds, still needs to raise about $40 million from donors. It’s a tall order, but not unprecedented. Donors recently contributed about $27.5 million for Francisco Park in Russian Hill and $24 million for the Golden Gate Park Tennis Center.
At India Basin, however, donors won’t get their name on a plaque. Instead, they’ll choose the name of a hero selected by the community who will be honored in the park. “We want the community to feel that this space really represents them in every aspect,” Ginsburg said.
For “Uncle” Bob Pinkard, a neighborhood fixture who has owned and operated Surfside Liquors for nearly five decades, the new park next door “is another sign of gentrification, let's face it. But it's okay,” he continued, “It’s nice to have a park down there. Change in most cases is good.”
Pinkard hopes that park visitors don’t just walk by his store like some of the new residents of the Hunters Point redevelopment, who “pass by all day not realizing they’re passing by a diamond in the rough.”
His main concern is staying in business long enough to benefit from park-goers — and provide a benefit to them in return. “Hopefully I’ll be here long enough so they can be the recipient of whatever love I have.”