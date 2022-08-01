The urgency to obtain the monkeypox vaccine was evident Monday morning as a line stretched for blocks in front of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital as people waited for doses only expected to be available until noon, according to the San Francisco Sheriff's Twitter account.

The line at #ZSFGH for the #monkeypox #vaccine has stretched up to four blocks long at times. Health officials expect to wrap up vaccine distribution at noon today - with about 2K doses for the week. We’ll keep you updated on when the next dose comes in. #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/CdrhRfhTwC — SF Sheriff's Office (@SheriffSF) August 1, 2022

As of Friday, the Center for Disease Control's U.S. case count for monkeypox was reported to be at 5,189, with 305 confirmed cases in San Francisco according to the SF.gov website.

The spread of the disease has been exacerbated due to lack of available vaccine. San Francisco declared a local health emergency on Thursday.

“Our COVID-19 response has taught us that it is imperative that we mobilize city resources,” city Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said in a statement. “The declaration helps us ensure we have all the tools available to augment our outreach, testing and treatment, especially to the LGBTQ+ (community) who remain at highest risk for monkeypox.”

REWIND: SF is running out of monkeypox vaccines

Click here to read more about the monkeypox health emergency.