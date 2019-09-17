HUD Secretary calls for increased deregulation after tour of Potrero Hill public housing

Around two dozen protesters gathered at a public housing project in Potrero Hill Tuesday morning while U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson toured rehabilitated units.

Carson was scheduled to speak with residents at the Potrero Terrace and Annex sites about what it’s like to live in the units and what is driving affordability issues in San Francisco, before talking to media at the scene.

Carson’s visit followed the release this week of a report by the White House Council of Economic Advisers calling for greater deregulation of the housing market and increased policing of those sleeping on the street as solutions to the homelessness and housing crisis. The report claims that San Francisco could reduce homelessness by 54 percent with deregulation, according to the Washington Post.

Carson repeated the calls for deregulation, calling on states and cities to eliminate density, height and environmental requirements that could stand in the way of affordable housing. He specifically cited a requirement that buildings in California have solar panels.

“Evidence shows us quite clearly that the place that have the most regulation also have the highest prices and the most homelessness,” Carson said. “Therefore it would seem only logical to attack those things that seem to be driving the issues.”

Carson also called for “by-right development,” meaning a project would be approved as long as it conforms with zoning standards.

“In San Francisco,” he said, “a single individual can protest and stop an affordable housing development.”

Mayor London Breed put a statement noting that she had invited Carson to meet to discuss cuts to federal housing funding and the need for more federal housing vouchers.

“For too long we have seen a reduction in investments in public housing that has left our residents living in challenging, dilapidated conditions,” Breed said. “The Department of Housing and Urban Development is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of public housing, and in 2013 we had $360 million in deferred maintenance and we were getting just a fraction of that from the federal government each year. That’s not even close to what we need to make our public housing safe and clean for the families living in these homes.”

Carson would not commit to increasing federal housing funding, instead arguing that cities should be working to make better use of the funding and vouchers they had and should be more willing to work cooperatively with the federal government. He said he would be willing to meet with the mayor, but does not appear to have accepted her invitation to do so on this trip.

Sara Short, with the nonprofit Community Housing Partnership, was among those waiting outside for Carson.

Short said that the Potrero housing projects had been rehabilitated largely “in spite of” the federal government rather than with its help.

“If you look on the other side of the street you’ll see rundown, dilapidated public housing and that’s absolutely the result of the federal government underfunding public housing, underfunding the capital needs of these buildings and ignoring the residents who live there. As a result, many people have become homeless,” she said.

“They tout solutions like deregulation of housing, they tout solutions like the criminalization of the homeless, when these things are the exact opposite of what will help and they will in fact increase homelessness while at the same time they are taking credit for solving the problem,” Short said.

Carson’s visit also coincides with a fundraising trip by President Donald Trump to the Peninsula.

San Francisco Examiner reporter Laura Waxmann is reporting live from the scene. Please check back for updates.