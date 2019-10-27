Howling winds down dozens of trees ‘all over the city’

Tree Maintenance at 15 Caine Ave Ingleside: “Big branch tree fell down in the middle of street & PG&E wire also in the middle of street. This is dangerous. Urgent. Pleased take action Asap. Power line dropped down on ground street.” (Courtesy SF311)

As gusty winds fueled fires in the North Bay, San Franciscans woke up Sunday morning to discover dozens of trees that were downed or in danger of falling.

Residents reported fallen trees blocking sidewalks and traffic in neighborhoods across The City from the Richmond to Potrero Hill.

At least three dozen requests for tree maintenance were logged by SF311 between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to a review of its website.

“Large branches constantly breaking and falling from wind,” one person wrote to SF311, reporting a dangerous tree near Duboce Triangle. “It is really dangerous and really needs to be removed ASAP.”

Those reports did not include the tree and power lines that fell in a backyard in Ingleside Terrace at around 10:20 a.m. and injured four people.

One of the victims was trapped and needed rescuing in that incident on Corona Street near Urbano Drive, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

All four were taken to local hospitals with minor to moderate injuries and are expected to survive, fire officials said.

With the winds continuing to howl into late Sunday morning, just how many trees were downed is unclear.

“At this point, dozens, all over the city,” said Rachel Gordon, a spokesperson for Public Works. “Our crews are triaging — clearing ones blocking trafic and sidewalks first.”

As of just after noon, the SFFD said it had responded to more than 50 wind-related incidents.

“Please do not approach downed wires, call 911,” a fire spokesperson said on Twitter. “For trees down, if not impacting safety call 311, if not sure, or you think it is an emergency, call 911.”

