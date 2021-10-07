Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) grounds out for the 1st out against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on April , 2021 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) grounds out for the 1st out against the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum on April , 2021 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

How the Dodgers advanced to the Division Series: A walk-off classic

By Benjamin Hoffman

New York Times

It took until their final turn at the plate, but the Los Angeles Dodgers survived a do-or-die wild-card game Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals, walking away with a thrilling 3-1 win on a night when neither offense could find much purchase.

The game was billed as ace versus ace, but Max Scherzer of the Dodgers was done after 4 1/3 innings and Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals was pulled after 5 1/3. Both teams’ bullpens stepped up, but the depth of the Los Angeles offense, which helped power the team to 106 wins, came through in the end when Chris Taylor hit a walk-off two-run homer to left center in the ninth inning, overcoming recent struggles to push his team to the next round of the playoffs.

“Think small and big things happen,” Taylor said when asked about his attitude toward big situations in an on-field interview after the game. “That felt good.”

Taylor’s big hit came after both teams had struggled to do much of anything offensively. The Cardinals got three hits from second baseman Tommy Edman, but the rest of the team went 2 for 27 with nine strikeouts. The Dodgers were not much better, collecting five singles to go with home runs by Justin Turner and Taylor.

The Dodgers ended up using five relievers after Scherzer’s early exit. Each did his job, but Kenley Jansen, the team’s closer, shined the brightest, slamming the door in the top of the ninth by striking out sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill for the final two outs.

With the win, the Dodgers advanced to a division series against their biggest rival, the San Francisco Giants, who won 107 games this season, ending a streak of eight consecutive division titles for Los Angeles.

“We’ve been battling all year,” Taylor said. “I expect a hard-fought series.”

The Cardinals, who were the National League’s second wild-card team with 90 wins — 16 fewer than the Dodgers — qualified for the postseason thanks to a late surge in which they won 17 straight games. But given one chance to survive in the postseason, they came up just short.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

MLBSan Francisco Giants

Previous story
These are the bills that Newsom is still deciding on
Next story
Does contact tracing work? This new tool aims to fight COVID in schools

Just Posted

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler heads back to the dugout after a pitching change in the seventh inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves at Oracle Park on Sept. 19. <ins></ins>
It’s the Dodgers! Giants will meet arch-rivals for first time in the postseason

By Christopher Haft Special to The Examiner Bring on the Dodgers! This… Continue reading

Trace Innovations, a contact-tracing app that can provide a centralized solution for schools to lower the burden on physical contact tracing. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
Does contact tracing work? This new tool aims to fight COVID in schools

In the spring of 2020, Graham Grieve was teaching English in Italy… Continue reading

Passengers wait to board a Muni bus on Market Street; more than 300 Muni drivers have not received a COVID-19 vaccine, threatening to create a major disruption to service. (Samantha Laurey/ Special to The Examiner)
Muni service disruptions anticipated as vaccine mandate approaches

‘This is a warning that you will be possibly disciplined or terminated’

The water quality of Lake Merced, which appears green, has been declining as a result of urban runoff. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
The plan to cure sickly Lake Merced: Here’s how it works

Projects underway to raise water levels with treated stormwater

As of Sept. 30, some 300 Muni transit operators were either unvaccinated or did not report their vaccination status. <ins>(Samantha Laurey/Special to The Examiner)</ins>
SFMTA has over 600 unvaccinated employees. More than half are drivers

Operators need to get vaccinated by Nov. 1, or The City could face reduced service

Most Read