San Francisco supervisors are going to have to decide who they disagree with more: each other or state legislators.
After Mayor London Breed vetoed the Board of Supervisors’ much-debated fourplex legislation, the supes will again contemplate how to increase housing development in The City’s residential neighborhoods.
The fourplex bill would have eliminated single-family zoning in The City and allowed up to four units of housing on any lot and up to six units on a corner lot. But Breed axed it, arguing it circumvented a state law meant to increase housing density.
That state law, SB 9, requires cities to allow duplexes on any lot zoned for single family homes, and streamline the approval process.
The bill passed by supervisors and vetoed by Breed last week would have one-upped SB 9 by completely eliminating single family zones and allowing fourplexes by default. But it was weighed down by so many amendments and conditions that its critics — including Breed — lamented that it wouldn’t lead to any new housing.
The supervisors could have overridden Breed’s veto with support from eight members on Tuesday but failed to do so. Supervisors Matt Dorsey, Ahsha Safai, Shamann Walton, and Catherine Stefani voted to sustain Breed’s veto for varying reasons. Walton, for example, feared it would lead to gentrification of neighborhoods he represents, while Safai worried it ran afoul of SB 9.
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who authored the bill, now wants to dismantle the legislation and pass as many of its components as possible — several of which he believes can secure a veto-proof majority of the 11-member Board of Supervisors, he told The Examiner on Monday.
Meanwhile, Safai now sees daylight to revive his own proposal, which also would have allowed fourplexes on every lot. Safai plans to amend his legislation, dropping affordability requirements for new units but ensuring they are subject to rent control.
If it does nothing, the city will be forced to comply with SB 9, the state legislation co-authored by San Francisco’s own State Sen. Scott Wiener. It effectively allows at least a duplex to be built in any single-family zone across California. It also allows single family lots to be split into two separate lots, and requires cities to not subject such developments to a laborious review process.
Supervisor Myrna Melgar, who played a key role in shepherding the bill across the finish line, warned Tuesday that failing to override Breed’s veto could force the city to “go the ballot to break the tie,” which would be costly and could have unintended consequences.
Mandelman’s strategy is built on the assumption that, while a supermajority of the supervisors may not approve of the legislation he authored, a supermajority will want to develop an alternative to SB 9.
With its focus on duplexes, Mandelman described SB 9 as a “fundamentally suburban approach to streamlining” that isn’t a good fit for a city like San Francisco.
The California Department of Housing and Community Development backed Breed. In a statement, it argued the Supervisors’ legislation maintained obstacles to development like “discretionary review,” which allows neighbors to object to housing proposals.
Another controversial component of the bill, an amendment made by Supervisor Dean Preston, required that a landlord own a property for at least five years before taking advantage of the additional density allowed under Mandelman’s bill. Preston pitched it as a way to deter real estate speculation, but opponents claimed it was too onerous and would limit new housing development.
Breed signaled clearly that she prefers the state’s approach to that of the Supervisors.
“Even more importantly, this ordinance shirks the city's obligation to comply with state housing laws and do our part to address the state-wide housing shortage,” Breed wrote in a letter accompanying her veto.
Mandelman believes his legislation would have been an incremental step toward increasing housing density in San Francisco. SB 9 contains its own "tortured protections," Mandelman argued.
On Tuesday, frustrated supervisors called on Breed to specify which aspects of their bill drew her disapproval.
“I've been here for a minute or two, and I've never seen political behavior like this,” said Supervisor Aaron Peskin.
The debate over fourplexes is one piece of a larger, ongoing battle over the future of housing development in San Francisco.
San Francisco needs to develop a plan to add 80,000 new homes by 2031 under its Housing Element, and its leaders are still fighting over the details of fourplex legislation.
"We're spending way too much time on this little piece, and we should be moving on and doing other things,” Mandelman said.