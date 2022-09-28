TL overdose revival

An Urban Alchemy team tends to an unconscious homeless man on Market Street between the Tenderloin Center and the Orpheum Theater in June. The man was later revived by San Francisco Firefighters with Narcan.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco has a new target for one of its most dire public health challenges: Reduce overdose deaths by 15% by 2025.

The goal is part of a sweeping four-part plan introduced Wednesday that includes at least three “wellness hubs” that will provide overdose prevention services, clean supplies for drug use and connections to treatment or social services.

