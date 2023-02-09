Homeless tent encampment on 13th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. An AI-powered program could help The City identify people at risk of becoming homeless before they hit the skids.
Can AI help fix San Francisco’s homelessness problem? ChatGPT says it can by providing “data-driven insights and solutions,” often in an effort to prevent homelessness.
LA concurs. In fact, Los Angeles is already trying it out. Last year, an AI-enabled program helped county case workers come to the aid of a Palmdale woman who was about to lose her home.
The mother of nine was one of thousands on a list created by a program that mines massive data sets from county agencies then uses predictive analytics to pinpoint residents at risk of becoming homeless.
“There's not a way that we can do it in the absence of that massive amount of data being reviewed through machine learning and spitting out a list of clients that we, the human beings, can then reach out to,” Dana Vanderford, associate director of LA County’s Homeless Prevention Unit, told The Examiner.
LA began testing the program last July based on the work of City Policy Lab, a University of California public policy research institute. “We had a theory that this is a great public policy problem to apply predictive analytics,” said Janey Rountree, executive director of the lab’s UCLA division.
“Could we take all of the anonymized version of data that the county has, everything from emergency visits to jail stays to substance use treatment programs, public benefits enrollment, of course homeless services, public mental health services," she said. "Could we use that data to try to predict who's at highest risk of using a shelter, enrolling in a street outreach or being flagged as being homeless by a safety net program?”
When the City Policy Lab team pitched the idea to LA in 2017, Vanderford said she was intrigued: “I became obsessed with it. It felt very innovative and cutting edge to be using data in this way.”
The program’s key goal was to prevent vulnerable individuals or families from falling into homelessness. To deal with the problem, LA had traditionally relied on referrals, Vanderford said.
“Folks had to recognize that they were about to lose their housing, have the wherewithal and the capacity to recognize that they were at risk and know which channels to go through to connect to services,” she said. “It was not proactive.”
LA’s case workers had access to all the information about their clients and would-be clients. But the data was sometimes stored in “really, really big files with not the cleanest papers” that sometimes “haven’t been touched for years,” said Diana Dudar, a medical case worker with the county’s homeless prevention team.
Under the pilot program, the City Policy Lab crunches raw data provided by LA then passes on to the homeless prevention team dates of birth of individuals that the machine learning program identified as at risk. LA’s homeless prevention team has its own data team to flesh out more information about the individuals.
Then the case workers go to work.
“They have to go find these people if they’re going to help them,” Rountree said. Dudar said the program made her job easier, allowing her to “mainly focus on just trying to contact the client and work with them.”
The information “kind of gives us a story of the client but not entirely until you pick up the phone and call them that you get the full entirety,” she said.
Vanderford said the program leads to better coordination. The Palmdale woman was actually working with different case workers – one for mental health and another one connected with the county's housing authority. “But nobody was communicating with each other,” she said.
“This was an example where a very overwhelmed parent did not have a path of recourse and the housing was just going to kind of go away,” she said. “We were able to kind of glue together all of the folks that she was connected to.”
Eric Rice, co-director of the University of Southern California’s Center for AI in Society, said many at-risk people “don't know until they're too far down the road that they need those resources and that those resources even exist.” Angela Caputo, an LA county communications manager, said the goal is to step in “before they hit the crisis and are on the skids.”
Vanderford said the program has helped around 350 people, a small number for a county with a roughly 70,000 homeless population. But one data point is encouraging: 90% of its clients have “retained their permanent housing or found new permanent housing by the time they were discharged from the program,” Vanderford said.
This offers hope for addressing a key dilemma in LA. “For every 20 people we housed, 27 people became unhoused,” said Caputo. “So it's just a forever revolving door.”
Rice compared it to “being in a rowboat that's got a hole in it. You've got a bucket and you're bailing out water, but you're slowly sinking.”
Vanderford said “year after year, we continue to see our numbers of people experiencing unsheltered homelessness increase,” even though “we're housing more people than we ever have. If the county didn't do something about the inflow issue then we were never going to see a way out of this crisis,” she said.
Rountree said prevention is also critical because keeping a person or family in a house is easier and more cost effective than finding them a new home after they become homeless.
Other cities have explored the use of AI to address homelessness and housing issues, such as London, Ontario and Seattle.
Mary Kate Johnson, director of regional homelessness prevention at the San Francisco nonprofit AllHome, said that while the LA program offers “very interesting applications to human services,” it could be challenging for the Bay Area. “Data systems need to be able to talk to each other and in the Bay Area, because we have a nine-county region, there’s additional logistical challenges,” she told The Examiner.
In fact, data systems are a constant concern for government programs, including LA’s. Despite the massive data collected by the county, it may not cover people who are homeless but who do not interact with the system, Rountree said.
The quality of the data is also critical, she added. “You can't do this work if your government data is refreshed once a year, or once every two years,” she said. “This has to be a live feed.”
Ideally, the collection and processing of data should be similar to the way it’s done in the private sector, “particularly for tech companies” which are “constantly ingesting, linking and cleaning data.” That’s not always the case in government. “A lot of times these data sets are in silos and they're not linked,” she said.
There are also ethical issues to consider. LA is using AI to grapple with a social problem at a time of growing concerns about the misuse of the technology in business and even social policy. There have been controversies around the use of AI in mortgage lending and the bail system.
Rountree said “there's an opportunity for data science to help correct inequities. But you really need to pay attention to all of these issues and make sure you're not unintentionally doing the opposite.”
Rice agreed as he argued for a nuanced view of AI which should not be seen as “a panacea to all problems and that we're eventually gonna have an algorithm that solves for everything.
“Nor do we think that AI is something to be feared inherently," he said. "It is a tool like other tools. tools placed in responsible hands, do responsible things, and tools placed in irresponsible hands do irresponsible things.”
