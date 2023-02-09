AI Homeless 1

Homeless tent encampment on 13th Street between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. An AI-powered program could help The City identify people at risk of becoming homeless before they hit the skids.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Can AI help fix San Francisco’s homelessness problem? ChatGPT says it can by providing “data-driven insights and solutions,” often in an effort to prevent homelessness.

LA concurs. In fact, Los Angeles is already trying it out. Last year, an AI-enabled program helped county case workers come to the aid of a Palmdale woman who was about to lose her home.

