If you're looking for signs that San Francisco’s tech workers have returned to the office, look no further than the basement of Salesforce Tower, where after three long years, the company has finally switched on the building’s whirring wastewater treatment system.

The blackwater system, a complex web of pipes, tanks and filtration technology, is stuffed into a small room in the skyscraper's basement and requires at least 25% of consistent capacity to operate. That has finally happened.

