If you're looking for signs that San Francisco’s tech workers have returned to the office, look no further than the basement of Salesforce Tower, where after three long years, the company has finally switched on the building’s whirring wastewater treatment system.
The blackwater system, a complex web of pipes, tanks and filtration technology, is stuffed into a small room in the skyscraper's basement and requires at least 25% of consistent capacity to operate. That has finally happened.
“We've been waiting for people to return to the office,” Ben Arnold, product manager at Phoenix Systems, the company that installed the system. “We have to have flow. These systems aren’t designed where you can turn them off and then turn them back on.”
Though just a few parking spaces wide, the blackwater system, installed shortly before COVID sent tech workers home indefinitely, is one of the largest in a commercial building in the United States. It can treat an estimated 30,000 gallons of water per day. But unlike greywater, a byproduct of sinks, showers and washing machines, blackwater is sourced directly from toilets and urinals.
In other words, it's raw sewage. But it's also water collected from rooftop rainwater, showers and sinks. Through a six-step biological treatment process, Phoenix Systems converts what’s flushed down the tower’s drains into clean recycled water to irrigate plants, flush toilets and power San Francisco’s tallest skyscraper’s cooling tower.
The system will reduce drinking water demand by saving up to 30,000 gallons of fresh water a day, 7.8 million gallons a year, equivalent to the annual water consumption of 16,000 San Francisco residents, a company press release estimated.
“We see San Francisco as our home, and with the water recycling system in our HQ we’re helping address climate change and, specifically, water consumption given our region’s propensity towards drought in new innovative ways,” said Amanda von Almen, head of emissions reduction at Salesforce.
Though wastewater treatment systems are now required in new city buildings over 100,000 square feet, Salesforce Tower was constructed before that ordinance went into effect. “What you see now were parking spaces,” said Arnold over the din of the pumps. “This building was completely erected and occupied before that mandate went into place. So Salesforce chose to do that on their own accord.”
But unlike many of downtown’s older buildings, the tower was constructed with a dual plumbing system for potable and non-potable water. Without that, Arnold said, the retrofit would have been nearly impossible.
This illustrates a challenge for building managers who are rethinking water usage as the state continues to be challenged by periods of drought. Older buildings in The City “would be very, very hard, if impossible to do blackwater,” said Arnold. “In an existing building, all that space is already being used for something. We got in early enough in this project to where it wasn't quite at that stage so they can designate square footage for this.”
Still, San Francisco needs a lot more water recycling to come online if it’s going to protect San Francisco Bay from harmful algal blooms — caused partly by wastewater pollution — and bolster its waning water supply as the impacts of climate change intensify.
“Recycling water is a win-win for the environment,” said Peter Drekmeier, policy director at the Tuolumne River Trust. “It will reduce nutrient pollution into the bay that contributes to toxic algae blooms while diversifying the San Francisco Public Utility Commission’s water supply.”