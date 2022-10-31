Laketha Pierce and her son, Ervin Garner, 12

Laketha Pierce, with her son, Ervin Garner, 12: “They would ask, ‘Where are we going tonight, mom?’ I had to just say, ‘We will go somewhere.’”

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

For San Francisco native Laketha Pierce, one of the hardest parts of experiencing homelessness was explaining to her three kids where they might sleep at night.

“It’s one of the worst conversations I’ve had with my sons. They would ask, ‘Where are we going tonight, mom?’ I had to just say, ‘We will go somewhere,’” said Pierce, who now works for the Coalition on Homelessness as a human rights organizer. “I know it may be different for people who are housed, but for me, it was really difficult.”

