For San Francisco native Laketha Pierce, one of the hardest parts of experiencing homelessness was explaining to her three kids where they might sleep at night.
“It’s one of the worst conversations I’ve had with my sons. They would ask, ‘Where are we going tonight, mom?’ I had to just say, ‘We will go somewhere,’” said Pierce, who now works for the Coalition on Homelessness as a human rights organizer. “I know it may be different for people who are housed, but for me, it was really difficult.”
Talking with kids about the housing challenges that they, or their peers, might be experiencing can stump parents from any housing situation. And it can feel overwhelming to begin to explain factors around economic and racial injustice to wide-eyed children, who often instinctively grasp the importance of home and fairness at a tender young age.
Today, homelessness is a fact of life in the Bay Area and San Francisco, where an estimated 7,754 people are homeless, according to the latest count.
Most people agree that homelessness is one of the biggest challenges facing San Francisco.
Families and children are not spared from the tragedy.
The number of people who are homeless dipped slightly overall in San Francisco in 2022 compared to recent years. Meanwhile, the number of families experiencing homelessness has hovered around 600 since 2017, according to data from the Point-in-Time count, a federally mandated survey.
Pierce now has a full-time job advocating for people who are homeless, a label she currently identifies with. This summer, her landlord got sick and sold the house where Pierce had lived for more than two years. She and her family are now on the hunt for permanent housing once again, as they move between hotels and shelters around the Bay Area.
“My younger son, he doesn’t understand why housing is so expensive,” said Pierce. “I’m fully employed and able to pay rent, but it’s hard to find anything affordable.”
To open up conversations, people who have studied or have experienced homelessness told The Examiner to start by allowing kids to lead with their own questions, and underscore there are adults working on solutions.
Regularly tapped to speak about homelessness is Margot Kushel, a renowned professor of medicine at UCSF who specializes in the homeless and other vulnerable populations.
But questions her own children posed to her at a young age have continued to shape her thinking.
“Children have a much greater sense of fairness and inherent sense of justice than most adults,” Kushel told The Examiner. “Children with housing see this differently than adults. They think, ‘why’?”
Years ago when her own children were young, Kushel’s family stopped by the grocery store to pick up a dessert. It was a cold and stormy night, and an older homeless man was sitting outside the store. He asked the family for some food.
“In trying to model what I wanted to model for my kids, we talked to him and went in the store then came out and broke bread with him. The kids had their ice cream and we talked to him,” she recalled, adding that she told her children not to talk to strangers — housed or unhoused — without an adult present.
When the family got home and the storm continued, her son asked what would happen to the “grandpa” they left behind.
“It was a real moment for me,” Kushel said. “At that point in my life, I was working and thinking about homelessness all the time. My son wasn’t worried about our roof, he couldn’t get his mind off the fact that we left this man.”
How do you explain a topic as complex as homelessness to kids?
It wasn’t the first or last time Kushel and her children talked about homelessness.
“There were a lot of kids experiencing homelessness in schools my kids went to. Kids need to believe we are doing something about it and that it’s not OK,” she said. “This is something we work very hard on to fix because we think this is deeply unfair and this is bad.”
Roughly 1,000 unaccompanied youth were counted in this year’s biennial Point-in-Time assessment of the homeless population in San Francisco, and about 84% were living unsheltered. The majority (65%) were San Francisco residents when they became homeless.
About 4.2% of San Francisco Unified students experienced homelessness in the 2021-22 school year.
Jenna Murphy, a behavioral scientist who grew up in San Francisco, remembers early conversations with her mom about homelessness.
“One time we were playing tourists and me, my mom, my aunt and cousins were all taking the cable cars. We were going by Macy’s and there was a big homeless population there. We had a conversation right there on the cable car about homelessness,” said Murphy, who now works for the Children’s Council of San Francisco, a child-care advocacy and referral agency.
“That’s a big core memory for me,” she said. “It’s so important when you live in a city like San Francisco to have those conversions.”
Especially for children who are unhoused, conversations about home can be delicate.
Frida Lopez Ruiz works with families experiencing homelessness every day as the program director for Compass Family Shelter in San Francisco. She recommends being honest and age-appropriate about a child’s circumstance, while providing space “so they aren’t constantly bombarded with it,” said Lopez Ruiz.
At the shelter, for example, there is an activity area for kids and they work with families to help make their individual spaces feel special.
“For a child, a home is really a safe space. Struggling with that can have a lifelong impact,” said Lopez Ruiz. “Having a support system in school and the community — that can help a child be more resilient.”
Building muscle to talk about it will make conversations easier in the long run, Lopez Ruiz said.
“Without these conversations, things never get resolved,” said Lopez Ruiz. But if families can grow more comfortable discussing big challenges like homelessness, “by the time the kids grow up, it won’t be a foreign concept to them.”
