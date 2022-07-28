When most people think about housing costs, they think of rents and mortgages. But another way to calculate the cost of housing is in terms of wages: How much money do you need to make per hour to afford a place to live?

Using that metric, San Francisco is the most expensive metro area in the nation by far. A household would need to earn $61.50 per hour to rent a modest two bedroom apartment in metro San Francisco, which also includes Marin and San Mateo counties. The only metros that come close are Northern California neighbors Santa Cruz and San Jose, with hourly “housing wages” of $60 and $55, respectively.

Those are some of the key findings of the National Low Income Housing Coalition's (NLIHC) “Out of Reach 2022” report, released Thursday. The report demonstrates how rents continue to far outstrip income growth, even in places with a relatively high minimum wage, like San Francisco.

To calculate the housing wage of a given city, NLIHC determines the amount a full-time worker must make to afford a rental home at a price equivalent to 30% of their income, the affordability standard used by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Nationwide, the housing wage for a modest two bedroom place is $25.82, more than three times the federal minimum wage of $7.25. In California, the two-bedroom housing wage is $39.01, second only to Hawaii among U.S. states. Seven of the 10 most expensive metro areas in the country are in California.

Latinos and Black people face an even more severe mismatch between wages and housing costs, the report finds. Due to lower average earnings, more than 70% of Black and Latino full time workers nationwide cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment.

San Francisco’s housing wage actually decreased considerably compared to 2021, when it was $68.33, or nearly $7 higher than this year, according to last year’s Out of Reach report.

However, more outlying areas of Northern California have seen huge increases in housing costs in recent years. The Santa Cruz metro area saw housing wages grow from about $47 in 2019 to about $60 this year. Housing wages in Napa went from about $33 in 2019 to nearly $42 in 2022.

Despite the declines this year, San Francisco’s housing prices remain far out of reach to many people. The City’s current housing wage of $61.50 is equivalent to a salary of roughly $127,000 per year. That would pay for a two bedroom apartment renting for about $3,200. To afford such a place, a worker earning The City’s current minimum wage of $16.99 would need to work 3.6 full time jobs, or 144 hours per week. That’s just 24 hours less than the total number of hours in a week.