How much are Waymo and Cruise paying lobbyists at San Francisco’s City Hall?

Cruise and Waymo are in a race to see who can win the autonomous driving market – and have enlisted lobbyists here in San Francisco as the high-tech rules of the road are ironed out. Waymo is the Google-owned startup with a valuation of $31 billion. (Yeah, I just spat coffee on my screen, too). Lobbyists for Waymo have reported to San Francisco City Hall this year payments received or expected totalling $96,000, city records show. GM-owned Cruise, also valued at beyond $30 billion, has its HQ over by the ballpark in South Beach. Lobbyists for Cruise have reported to SF City Hall payments received or expected of $136,000 this year.

If that seems like a lot, Salesforce just said, “Hold my beer.” The namesake of the tallest office building west of Chicago is never to be outdone. Lobbyists for Salesforce have reported to SF City Hall a cool $1.1 million (coffee, screen) in fees received or expected in the past 10 years. (If you’re wondering about the clumsy wording “received or expected,” sometimes when reports are due the bill has not been paid.)…

When a database company has its name on the practice gym, you might as well track your shots in practice, and the Warriors are doing so with fancy new tech from, you guessed it, Oracle. The Warriors Player Dashboard, powered by Oracle, aggregates and compares game and practice metrics of players’ shots, compared to league averages. The Oracle Performance Center is the 25,000-square-foot stretch of Chase Center where the Warriors practice and hang out. If you’re wondering what you do with practice metrics, you can look at where shots are falling and clanking and say, “Hey Steph, scooch over five feet and those threes will be even sweeter.” It’s hard to do better than Curry did a few weeks ago against the Clippers when he went eight for 13 from downtown en route to scoring 45 points…

If you’re curious what’s coming next from Slack (I am, but I’m a nerd), you can find out next Thursday at an ask-me-anything online event with Nolan Caudill, senior director for the internal tools team at the team-messaging application. Go to slackcommunity.com. Here are two things you might not know: 1. Slack is an acronym for Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge. 2. In Salesforce Tower, you could look across the park at Slack HQ, where they used to put friendly messages in the windows (before Salesforce acquired)…

This is trippy: You can “MindTravel” by walking around Land’s End, the park on the northwestern corner of The City with views of the coast and Golden Gate, with a bunch of people listening to “evocative, improvisational” piano music on headphones. The composer of the music, Murray Hidary, vows a “contemplative and powerful creative journey.” It happens on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 7 a.m. Bet you’d be zen all day at work. Go to mindtravel.com/upcoming-schedule…

I still don’t quite get NFTs. Non-fungible tokens sounds like dessert you can’t eat to me, and that’s kind of what it is. You buy unique stuff that only exists online. But if that doesn’t seem real, it is bringing in real money from a heavy-hitter VC. Andreessen Horowitz, the Menlo Park investor in Facebook (sorry, Meta), Airbnb, Lyft, Pinterest and many more, has participated in more than a third of all the biggest NFT funding deals, according to PitchBook data…

Finally, if you like to surprise your spouse, putting a colored light in the toilet one night before bed might do it. The GlowBowl adds some color to your life where you never expected it and has a dimmer switch and “carousel mode” that cycles between colors. Go to Glowbowl.com. Don’t blame me, people send me these things…

