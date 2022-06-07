BOSTON — Everyone’s talking about Draymond. And that’s good news for the Warriors.
The Warriors’ mercurial leader stepped into the NBA Finals spotlight in Game 2, picking up an early technical foul and then getting into a scrape with Celtics star Jaylen Brown later on. He was in everyone’s ear all game long, and apparently in their heads, too. Draymond Green’s physical play and emotional intensity sparked Golden State to a runaway victory, evening the series at one game apiece going into Game 3 Wednesday night.
In the process, Green appears to have taken permanent residency in the Celtics’ psyche. We’re talking about Draymond Green. Boston’s thinking about him.
Next we'll see whether Green's tactics will translate to Game 3, where Boston will play its first finals game on the home parquet. The same general themes will be at play, pitting Boston's youth and athleticism against the Warriors' experience and tenacity. But have the Warriors been able to establish a little intimidation? We'll see.
The Celtics went to great lengths Tuesday to downplay the impact Green’s head games might have on their team. But there’s no denying it. Boston lost its composure Sunday night, and their game suffered.
After Tuesday's practice sessions at Boston's TD Garden, Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka said, given Green's actions the other night, he would’ve picked up two technicals and gotten tossed out of the game. But with a clipboard in hand, Udoka had more measured advice for his crew.
“Be who you are,” Udoka told his team. “If you want to ignore it, ignore it. If you want to engage, engage. … When their team is struggling, he sets the tone for them. And that's one of the ways he does it.”
Brown took the brunt of Green’s emotion after Draymond switched over to defend the Celtics’ explosive guard. The former Cal star understood the tactic, having seen it before.
Asked how he plans to deal with the league’s ultimate trash talker, Brown said he’ll try to block it out. “Don’t get caught up in that,” he said. “Just do what we do best. We don’t have time for that. Don’t get caught up in all the antics.”
Most of us watching the other night figured Draymond might get thrown out of the game before it was all said and done. After picking up that early technical, he didn’t calm down. If anything, he ramped things up. And that’s pretty worrisome when you figure the whole season was on the line. If he gets ejected, the Warriors likely don’t win … the game or the series.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knew what was at stake. But he also knows Draymond Green. This is how he does.
“Let him be him. He’s at his best when he’s passionate and emotional,” said Kerr. “I thought he played a great game. He got the early tech, but left the officials alone all night. The play is always going to be physical in the playoffs. The main thing is to leave the officials alone.”
Hear, hear. And those officials backed off after making their early point. That’s been another huge point of national discussion. Does Green get away with too much? Probably. But he’s earned that distinction. Three rings go a long way in terms of getting superstar dispensations.
And this is exactly what the Warriors’ chief psychologist wanted. Get ‘em mad and they’ll lose focus. He’s been doing it for years, and this is where Golden State’s championship experience and DNA gives them an edge.
“I just thought it was something we need to bring. Meeting force with force is important. It’s just something you have to bring to this game. I just didn’t think they felt us enough,” said Green after Tuesday’s practice. “There is an art to trash talking. If you grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, it’s naturally given to you.”
"That is my department. That's where I'm supposed to lead."
