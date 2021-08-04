How does 90% off your water bill sound? Here’s who qualifies

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission launched a pilot program that offers up to 90 percent discounts on water and sewer bills for eligible customers. (Andri Tambunan/Special to ProPublica)

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission announced this week it is launching a pilot program that offers up to 90 percent discounts on water and sewer bills for eligible customers.

The program, the Community First Bill Relief Program, began Monday and provides some customers with the discount for a six-month period.

Additionally, a randomly selected group of those participants will also receive debt forgiveness for up to $1,000 of back payments owed to the commission, if they are able to make six discounted payments toward their monthly bill, commission officials said.

The program was launched to help customers who are struggling financially as the COVID-19 pandemic endures, and can’t pay their utility bills on time.

Since March 2020, delinquent accounts have grown by 250 percent. Also since that time period, the average balance of delinquent single-family accounts has increased by 93 percent or more than $1,000 of debt per household, officials said.

“This pandemic completely upended the lives of our residents, and we are seeing that in the growing number of customers who are amassing an unsustainable amount of utility debt,” SFPUC Acting General Manager Michael Carlin said in a statement.

“We know that our low-income residents have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, so we need to explore creative and data-backed relief programs to help our customers in these times of extreme need,” he said.

The program is made possible through a partnership between the commission and the city’s Treasurer and Tax Collector’s Office’s Financial Justice Project.

“Too many San Francisco families have been hit hard by COVID-19 and are struggling to get back on their feet,” Treasurer Jose Cisneros said. “Targeted debt relief is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do.”

The commission and the Financial Justice Project are anticipating the program will help customers get back on track with their bills.

The six-month pilot program is being funded with philanthropic funds provided by the San Francisco Foundation.

More information about other bill relief programs can be found at www.sfpuc.org/billrelief.

