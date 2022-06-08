Like many tech workers past and present, Ashutosh Ukey, a recent Illinois University grad, was deeply disappointed when his job was cut earlier this month. Unlike tech workers in the past, Ukey has watched thousands of people evaluate how his job loss was handled.
Ukey lost his job before it ever began when Coinbase, a cryptocurrency company with executive offices in San Francisco, rescinded job offers earlier this month. The company won’t say how many jobs it cut, but 319 have signed up on a website created by the company to help them find new jobs. Ukey and many others posted about their plight on social media and opened a vast industry-wide discussion about how tech is handling cutbacks.
“I have just a certain limited number of days of unemployment that I'm allowed on this visa,” says Ukey, who is from India. “I’m worried about whether or not I'll be able to find a role in time” to continue living and working in the United States.
The job cuts reverse some of the most aggressive hiring in tech. Coinbase had tripled its headcount in the past year, and sought to hire 6,000 this year. Coinbase posted on its blog about rescinding offers, but some say they learned just days before their start date that they had no job. Others say the company reassured them they still had a job, which wasn't true. Many, like Ukey, say they bypassed other opportunities months ago, and finding a job in tech is now much tougher.
The company declined to comment for this story, instead directing the public to its blog and to a LinkedIn post by its chief people officer, L.J. Brock, where he outlined how the company is helping those let go with a jobs website it built. Brock also tweeted that the company is "providing legal services to all those with visa-related issues." The company has also offered to pay two months severance pay to the employees whose offers were rescinded.
The social media explosion has brought Ukey new prospects. When he posted on LinkedIn about his job being rescinded, 12,000 people liked the post, 850 left comments and 125 shared his post. Many other employees posted their stories and received comparable support.
“I have received an overwhelming amount of support and people reaching out on LinkedIn. I think this will definitely help me get back on my feet much faster,” Ukey said.
Coinbase runs a cryptocurrency exchange where people can buy, sell and trade digital currency. The company is worth around $15.5 billion, based on its NASDAQ market capitalization. The company entered the Fortune 500 in May, becoming the first cryptocurrency company to do so. Its CEO, Bay Area-based Brian Armstrong, made $60 million in total compensation in 2020, according to the company’s filings with the Security Exchange Commission.
Coinbase lists no headquarters and claims to be a decentralized company, but told the SEC “certain of our corporate offices are located in the San Francisco Bay Area,” and government documents cite an address near Market and First streets in The City.
Everything changed with the descent of “crypto winter,” as coin prices plummeted after the collapse of two “stablecoins,” which are designed to hold their value unlike more mercurial coins like bitcoin. Crypto’s decline triggered a downturn in tech stocks, and companies including Robinhood, Netflix, Lacework and many others have responded by laying off workers.
“A lot of the tech companies were really over-hiring during the boom,” says Josh Bersin, a longtime expert on human resources and talent acquisition tech. “When you hire that fast, you’re taking a huge risk.”
Bersin says investors and stockholders pushed hard for hiring and company growth, then were spooked by inflation and the crypto crash and suddenly called for job cuts. “Within weeks or days, these people were calling for a reverse. You can’t reverse that fast.”
This kind of public discussion can damage a company’s image, Bersin says. “It's hard to get over a reputation like that, especially when the crypto market in general is facing a lot of questions about legitimacy.”
Many people posted about having their job offers rescinded on Blind, a social network popular with tech workers. A Blind user identified as Thom posted he had accepted a role as a project manager in London. Thom told The Examiner he gave notice and told his landlord he was leaving. He says he and other new U.K. hires never received the company email informing them their offers were being yanked. He learned afterward from a recruiter.
Gaurav Rawal, a new hire in India, says his recruiter told him his offer would not be rescinded two days before it was. Another employee on Blind posted an email he says his recruiter sent telling him his job was not being rescinded. But his job was cut, the Blind user says.
That confusion was the tipping point in public response to tech layoffs, says Tobi Oluwole, CEO of The3Skills, a job-training startup that helps workers find new roles.
“The number of people that took to LinkedIn was what made it so terrible for Coinbase,” Oluwole says. “You have hundreds of students and other people saying, hey, this just happened to me.”
Some who lost their jobs point out that they bypassed other opportunities that are no longer available to them. Oluwole says the company, which paused hiring in May, should have told new hires weeks ago that their offers were in doubt. Instead it appears in some cases recruiters were telling them the opposite.
Executives at Blind say their platform allows workers to discuss the jobs marketplace without fear of retribution. "We want to make the job market, long plagued by information asymmetry, more efficient. Blind empowers employers and employees with transparency,” says Rick Chen, director of the social network’s public relations.
In this case that transparency includes a view from the inside of Coinbase during the public outcry.
One anonymous Coinbase employee, whose employment was verified via their company email address, posted that the layoffs were chaotic due to “some high-level exec decision, and the recruiters were just as confused as the candidates.”
Another Coinbase employee posted that "Morale is in the toilet. About half of the employees would probably take a voluntary layoff offer at this point."