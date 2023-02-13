ScottWiener_PressConference_Housing_13Feb2023-029.JPG

State Senator Scott Wiener speaking during a press conference announcing new legislation to remove barriers to the construction of new housing on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Sen. Scott Wiener is poised to enter another battle over housing policy that could have significant consequences for San Francisco, a city craving new homes.

Wiener unveiled new legislation Monday that aims to strengthen and extend a law that cuts down the slate of permitting requirements that ensnares and delays new housing projects.

