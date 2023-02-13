Sen. Scott Wiener is poised to enter another battle over housing policy that could have significant consequences for San Francisco, a city craving new homes.
Wiener unveiled new legislation Monday that aims to strengthen and extend a law that cuts down the slate of permitting requirements that ensnares and delays new housing projects.
The new bill would extend the expiration date of Senate Bill 35, the legislation Wiener successfully spearheaded in 2017 and has helped enable the construction of thousands of homes across California.
In cities that aren't meeting their state-issued housing production goals, a housing proposal that meets existing zoning and design requirements doesn't have to jump hurdles such as an environmental review.
The law effectively ensures a developer gets a permit in hand faster through what's known as "ministerial approval."
The bill establishes a system that is "simple," Wiener said. If a housing proposal meets basic zoning standards, "you get your permit without a hyper-politicized, chaotic process that can take years and lead to litigation, because anyone who has an attorney can challenge you."
Housing activists are giving San Francisco credit for being ahead of the curve, for once, when it comes to housing. But more work needs to be done, they say
Wiener's new bill, which he announced at a press conference in San Francisco on Monday, indefinitely extends and tweaks SB 35 in ways he claims will make it more effective.
Those changes could draw opposition from colleagues whose support he needs, as well as organized labor, which is likely to object to changes that could dilute the required role of union workers in certain projects.
Wiener touted the early success of SB 35, which is set to expire at the end of 2025 unless extended by the legislature.
The bill has been used to develop 18,000 new homes either built or planned across California, including 3,000 in San Francisco. Three-quarters of the units planned or built under SB 35 are below market rate, Wiener added.
"It has been absolutely transformational in terms of allowing people to build housing. We are desperately in need of new homes in California," Wiener said.
Though its details are fairly complex, the impacts are clear for those who have taken advantage of SB 35.
Mercy Housing used it to build more 144 units of permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless people at 833 Bryant in 30% less time than it otherwise likely would have taken, according to Ramie Dare, director of real estate at affordable housing developer Mercy Housing.
That resulted in a cost savings of 25%, Dare said.
Wiener's new bill already has the support of the powerful pro-housing organization California YIMBY.
"By streamlining the approval of affordable housing, SB 35 makes it faster, cheaper and easier for low-income housing developers to deliver the homes we need in our cities and towns…we're excited to double down on SB 35's success," said Brian Hanlon, President and CEO of California YIMBY.
"We can’t fear trying new things," said the mayor in her State of the City address
The announcement came just two weeks after The City adopted a new housing element, which calls for the construction of 82,000 new homes across San Francisco by 2031.
For that plan to actually come to fruition, The City must dramatically reduce the obstacles to building new housing, such as its notoriously arduous permitting process. It will also embark on a massive rezoning effort that could allow for significantly more development in The City's less-dense west side neighborhoods.
Housing advocates have praised The City for adopting such an ambitious housing element, but stressed that it would have to be followed by tangible action.
The process of building homes is so fraught with challenges that Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced last August a first-of-its-kind state audit of the city's lethargic housing development.
The City failed to meet the affordable housing production goals outlined in its last housing element, which is required by the state to be updated every eight years.