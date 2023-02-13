Concrete is the bedrock of the built environment. It supports the foundations of homes, the bones of office buildings and the sidewalks underfoot.

But building cities with concrete has come with significant climate costs. The concrete industry is one of the most polluting in the world, accounting for some 8% of global emissions. If concrete were a country, it would rank third in emissions behind China and the United States.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com

@jessicawolfrom

Tags

You May Also Like