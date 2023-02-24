YIMBY Law, a Bay Area-based organization that sues cities they deem noncompliant with housing laws, wants to give volunteers a hands-on opportunity to help out. So volunteers are getting their hands on lawsuits.
“You can't have someone who's a party to a lawsuit serve the lawsuit for obvious reasons,” said Sonja Trauss, executive director of YIMBY Law. There’s a higher risk of violence to the person serving the lawsuit if they’re involved.
Instead, the organization is recruiting volunteers to serve cities they sue. “It's like, just another way to get the public involved,” said Trauss.
And for fed-up residents, it's a way to get them out of Twitter's bitter housing fights and into the field. "Everything can't just happen on the internet," said Trauss.
"You actually still have to bring like real papers to a real human and go to the clerk's office and find your city hall," she said.
Every city on this list is currently subject to "builder's remedy"
YIMBY Law organizes volunteers as housing law "watchdogs" to monitor city and county compliance with a slew of pro-housing laws. In San Francisco, the organization has 92 volunteers — its largest pool across the state. In addition to serving up lawsuits, volunteers also take on more traditional roles like letter writing and attending public hearings to comment and report on the proceedings. The organization draws on existing housing laws. The Housing Accountability Act, for example, decrees that building plans that meet the standards outlined in their own rules must be approved, unless there’s a specific health or safety concern the city can cite. When noncompliance is identified, the organization alerts the relevant local and state government agencies and requests the error be amended. In some cases, the organization will bring a lawsuit.
YIMBY Law is part of the pro-housing nonprofit YIMBY Action. The organization has been around since 2019. In that year, it sued Simi Valley. It has since won nine of 10 lawsuits tried against cities in California, the website states.
With California’s recent deadline for compliant Housing Elements in the rearview, YIMBY Law is gearing up for more grassroots advocacy. In the instances of those cities whose plans were approved, volunteers are watching to ensure cities follow through. For the cities that didn’t get an element in on time, the organization plans on throwing its support behind so-called “builder’s remedy” projects. These projects allow housing developments with 20% of proposed units qualified as affordable housing to bypass local zoning laws.
“We sue cities all the time. But we definitely are stepping it up,” said Trauss. “Some cities we're suing right out the gate for not having compliant housing elements or for trying to self certify.”
On S.F.'s westside, long stretches of transit corridors have only one story of retail and no housing above. This is a lost opportunity on streets served by train lines
That accounts for three lawsuits filed so far, said Trauss, and at least one more of that type will be served up by a volunteer. The rest of the focus will be on bringing accountability lawsuits. “Those (lawsuits) are going to be, in a way like, more similar to some of the things that we've already done,” said Trauss.
These lawsuits will rely on laws the organization is already using, such as the Housing Accountability Act. And in many cases, it won’t be obvious that the projects even fall into the “builder’s remedy” bucket, said Matt Gelfand, an attorney for Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that does work similar to YIMBY Law.
“You don't file a special application, when you do a builder's remedy application,” said Gelfand. “So in most cases there's very little to signal to anybody outside of the city that a builder's remedy application has been filed,” he said.
So lawsuits may increase, but it’ll mean a keen eye from YIMBY Law’s watchdogs — and volunteers who are prepared to serve.