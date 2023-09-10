What does it mean to be “involuntarily homeless?”
That question is at the core of the most recent developments in the ongoing legal battle over whether The City can conduct homeless encampments sweeps.
Last week, a panel of judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied The City’s request to modify a lower court’s injunction that restricts San Francisco’s ability to clear street encampments if it can’t provide adequate shelter to those considered “involuntarily homeless.”
University of San Francisco law professor Andrew Lah said it was “interesting” that both The City, and the plaintiffs — which include both the Coalition on Homelessness and several unhoused people — took wins from the brief and broad ruling.
“Both sides are latching on to two very different parts of this short order,” he told The Examiner.
The City asked the 9th Circuit to clarify what it means to be ”involuntarily homeless,” hoping that defining the term will clear the way for city workers to move unhoused people not covered by the injunction.
But the three-judge panel, in a concise, 93-word decision, rejected that request, saying the two sides had previously agreed that “a person is not involuntarily homeless if they have declined a specific offer of available shelter or otherwise have access to such shelters or the means to obtain it.”
In other words, since the two parties have a consensus on the definition of the term, as the coalition conceded in court last month, the 9th Circuit determined there was no reason to provide further clarity.
Attorneys for the Coalition on Homelessness characterized the ruling as a “huge win” because it maintained the existing restrictions on encampment sweeps.
Despite the denial, City Attorney David Chiu also considered the result a victory, since the ruling marked the first time during the process a court has spelled out what it means to be “involuntarily homeless.”
But Lah said he isn’t convinced this was a positive for The City.
“When you make a motion and your motion is denied, traditionally, that means you probably lost,” he said. “I can’t say that for sure without getting farther into the weeds in this case. But as a general matter, when you make a motion and you’re denied, that’s usually not great.”
The motion is part of San Francisco’s appeal of an injunction issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu late last year that banned The City from enforcing a half-dozen laws that “prohibit involuntarily homeless individuals from sitting, lying, or sleeping on public property.”
The order will remain in effect “as long as there are more homeless individuals in San Francisco than there are shelter beds available,” Ryu wrote.
The injunction stems from a lawsuit filed by the Coalition on Homelessness and several unhoused San Franciscans who alleged The City’s encampment sweeps violated their constitutional rights.
Now that some definition — though a broad one — for “involuntarily homelessness” has been outlined in court, does The City have license to start clearing out homeless people they deem to have rejected shelter? Lah said that, like so much in the legal world, is up to interpretation.
“The City is interpreting that they received clarification on what it means to be ‘involuntarily homeless,’” he said. “Whether you can interpret this short order into that, I’m not sure. I suspect this is not the end of this.”
“I found it interesting that in the language of this order, (the judges) say (unhoused people) have to ‘decline a specific offer of available shelter or otherwise have access,’” he said. “What does a ‘specific offer’ mean in this context? How does that play out? I suspect the plaintiffs will probably like that language, saying that this ties into the fact that there aren’t enough beds available. The City is saying there’s an agreement about what involuntarily homeless means. But you can question whether that’s really the case.”
San Francisco State University criminal justice professor Dilara Yarborough took issue with The City being so hung up on defining “involuntarily homeless.” She argued that many of the terms officials continue to use throughout the legal process are missing the nuance the situation necessitates.
“I really think that the city’s rhetoric around this issue of ‘voluntarily homeless’ is very disingenuous,” she said. “No one is out on the streets just for fun. People want housing, and San Francisco does not have housing. I want to know, in every single case, is something being offered? Because when we’ve done studies, we see that what’s offered is short-term and inadequate.”
Yarbrough called The City’s request to modify the injunction a “political tactic.”
“It’s so that they can justify continuing with the sweeps. But the sweeps do not solve the problem, which is that people need a home and somewhere safe to be. The sweeps actually exacerbate the problem,” she said.
As of this week, 90% of The City’s 3,154 temporary shelter beds were filled, with another 475 people on the waiting list. According to the most recent city data, roughly 4,400 people sleep on San Francisco streets each night.