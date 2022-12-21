TLC Closing

After the Tenderloin Center closed, staff direct visitors to other services on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Almost a year ago, Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency for the Tenderloin neighborhood. In a fiery address, she vowed to crack down on outdoor drug use, get more people into treatment and clean up streets and sidewalks.

Twelve months later, the cornerstone of that temporary initiative, a drop-in homeless-services hub turned supervised-consumption site called the Tenderloin Center, has closed. And plans for a new facility that could offer similar services are on hold.

