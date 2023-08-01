Broderick Street in the Marina

Neighborhoods with cozy bars and verdant parks like the Marina, Richmond, and Noe Valley have seen rent prices at least approach the halcyon days — for landlords, anyway — of 2019.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

It doesn’t take a software engineer at Zillow to know that apartments in SoMa and The Tenderloin are available for the taking at a discount.

While rents steadily rise in neighborhoods that fit the traditional definition of San Francisco quaint, other parts of The City remain mired in struggle.

