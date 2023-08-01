It doesn’t take a software engineer at Zillow to know that apartments in SoMa and The Tenderloin are available for the taking at a discount.
While rents steadily rise in neighborhoods that fit the traditional definition of San Francisco quaint, other parts of The City remain mired in struggle.
Neighborhoods with cozy bars and verdant parks like the Marina, Richmond, and Noe Valley have seen rent prices at least approach the halcyon days — for landlords, anyway — of 2019.
That’s not the case in SoMa, the Tenderloin, Mission Bay and other neighborhoods nestled near downtown.
The disparity illustrates how the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic and shift to remote work have reached beyond the offices of the Financial District.
Data published by Zillow highlights these trends by zip code, the borders of which do not neatly line up with traditional neighborhood boundaries but still demonstrate the disparity in different parts of The City.
The median rental price in the 94123 zip code, which encompasses the Marina District, was $3,484 in June of 2019. This June, it was $3,605 — an increase of about 3.5 percent over the final year before the pandemic devastated San Francisco’s real estate market.
But in the 94103 zip code, which includes the western SoMa, has been more miss than hit, with the average listing price dropping $150 in the last year alone.
While tenants compete to live in quintessentially San Franciscan apartments along the Marina Green, the areas of The City that saw heavy housing development in recent decades are now consistently the most affordable.
A central appeal for neighborhoods like SoMa and The Tenderloin was their proximity to downtown. But the pandemic’s normalization of the work-from-home lifestyle made commute less of a factor in tenants’ decision-making, according to Charley Goss, government and community affairs manager for the San Francisco Apartment Association.
Meanwhile, as many people were cooped up in apartments working all day, a new emphasis was placed on proximity to green space.
“It’s no longer an amenity to be close to downtown. Before it was, it was a selling point,” Goss said.
For the employees that are left, anyway. Companies like Twitter (now X) that once anchored the Mid-Market area have laid-off employees in the thousands in recent months. Other companies have enshrined remote work policies, abandoned their office space or drastically reduced their downtown footprint.
That dearth of foot traffic can make the area’s visible social ailments, like homeless encampments and public drug use, all the more stark. “Public safety, open-air drug dealing, struggles with homelessness and struggles with encampments are really hitting those neighborhoods hard,” Goss said.
It’s not just neighborhood amenities that have come into focus, but the apartment space itself. In 2019, prospective tenants may have been fine with a studio, but now they “they’re looking for a bedroom with, let’s say, a den, or a bedroom with an extra room” to use as an office space, said Gabriel Galiothe, a commercial real estate agent whose work focuses on multifamily buildings in San Francisco and the East Bay.
Some renters are now looking in areas like West Oakland, where they can get more space for less money but still easily get to The City when they need to, Goliothe said. He’s noticed more concessions from landlords, who are offering incentives like a month of free rent or even Amazon gift cards to entice tenants.
“Everybody needs a place to live, so these units can be leased up; it’s just finding the right tenant,” Goliothe said.
A stubborn drop in rental demand could give housing developers pause, which is a problem for a city that aims to build more than 80,000 new units of housing by 2031. It’s exceptionally difficult to draw up any housing development plans that will return a profit in these market conditions, burdened by high interest rates and construction costs.
The collapse has been felt most acutely by those who invested heavily in San Francisco during its boom last decade.
Last month, Trinity Properties — one of The City’s largest landlords — took to Instagram in June to tout the “AMAZING” deals it had available at 33 8th at Trinity Place in SoMa.
This month, the San Francisco Chronicle reported the company was laying off more than 100 employees and shifting management of its properties to Greystar, a multi-billion dollar real estate developer and management company.
Goliothe pointed to the Panoramic, a 160-unit building on Mission Street in SoMa that opened in 2015. Designed as private “micro-units” around communal living spaces, the place was “perfect for the tech worker” or student who was out until 9 p.m. and whose home was mostly a place to sleep.
But in this market, he said, it wouldn’t work.
For the Panoromic, it didn’t. The building was purchased by The City in 2021 and has been converted into permanent supportive housing for people who are homeless.
To Board of Supervisors Aaron Peskin — himself a landlord — the map of rent trends shows “the tech sector going sideways was rough on Mission Bay and SoMa.”
“This is the story of capitalist real estate cycles in America — that, interestingly enough, San Francisco has been largely immune from for decades — and it is the American story of endless speculation, and, if you’re lucky and if you hit it right, you can make a fortune.”
Like others bullish on San Francisco’s recovery, Peskin believes “the reality is people will rent these swanky places when they lower the rent.” Some property developers with hefty loans won’t be able to afford to lower the rent, but the buildings will continue to have value.
The apartment association warns, though, that a poor rental market disproportionately hurts smaller landlords. And if they can’t stay afloat, they’re going to sell. And there’s a high likelihood the buyer will not have roots in San Francisco.
“When a purchaser comes along, they tend to be an investor firm, an out-of-town firm, or a nationwide firm. The landlord tenant relationship is a business one, but it’s also a personal one,” Goss said.
Declining rents also signify declining property values, which is a problem for a city that relies on property tax revenue to balance its budget.
So while the decline in rent might be good news for a San Franciscan looking to score an apartment for cheap — or maybe just less expensive than the norm — a prolonged decline could stymie long-term housing production and availability.
Peskin questions how it can be true that San Francisco is both mired in a severe housing affordability crisis and has landlords who can’t eke by.
The market map “looks like if I’m a landlord, chances are north of 90%” that rents are on the rise, Peskin said.