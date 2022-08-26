After four years and seven months on the Housing Authority’s waitlist, Ron Ortega finally has a studio apartment in San Francisco to call his own.
“I’m just ecstatic. I immediately grabbed Banana and gave him a big kiss when it happened. He needs this as much as I do,” said Ortega, referring to his four-legged companion, a wiry miniature pincher.
In March, the Examiner chronicled Ortega’s tortuous experience as one of the tens of thousands of people who interface with The City’s homeless response systems every year, and how his health was impacted throughout the waiting process.
Ortega beams as he walks around his new studio at 1880 Pine St., a 113-unit, low-income building near Lafayette Park that is overseen by the nonprofit Mercy Housing.
Memorabilia about his favorite TV shows, like Breaking Bad and the Brady Bunch, don the walls. Pictures of family members top every book case and dresser. His handmade collages and crafts, like a personalized wall clock, have finally found a home, too.
It’s no coincidence that since settling into his new digs, Ortega, who is 60 and lives with multiple chronic health conditions, has found it easier to attend medical and therapy appointments, and address health issues that went neglected when finding a roof to stay under was his top priority.
Prior to his move-in, his doctor said he could have just five years to live. Now, he's hoping he can help others who get stuck or give up altogether on the housing system.
“I believe in karma. I want to help people in that situation now, who are waiting for their placement to go through. So many people give up,” Ortega said.
Ortega lives with ascites, a condition in which fluid collects in the abdomen. It can be extremely painful when not treated and causes intense bloat. Every Friday, he treks to San Francisco General Hospital where a doctor drains the fluid, which dramatically improves both his physical condition and mood, Ortega said.
Since moving, he’s been approved for a scooter to help him travel up and down the steep sidewalks near his new apartment in Pacific Heights. In-home support services were also approved to meet him regularly for wellness check-ins and other general assistance.
His new building comes equipped with staff who make connections to health services for its residents, who are predominantly seniors and people with disabilities. But residence staff often do much more than that, like walk his dog while Ortega was recently hospitalized for a burst hernia on his abdomen.
The building is brighter and cleaner than some of the notoriously dilapidated buildings in San Francisco's public housing inventory. Still, the time it took for Ortega get where he is now nearly killed his hopes of a fresh start altogether.
In December, the San Francisco Housing Authority notified Ortega that, after four years of waiting, he was finally assigned a potential placement. He quickly completed the steps and paperwork asked of him, but then the waiting game started up again.
One month went by. Then two. Then three. And ultimately seven. In the meantime, Ortega slept on friends couches in the Tenderloin and at an uncle’s house in Sacramento.
“This has to be costing tax payers money to have a unit sit there for seven months with no rent coming in," Ortega said in a phone call this spring, while he was still waiting for the OK to move into his unit. "I think this is why people are still homeless. How many people just gave up along the process and said screw this?”
In July, Ortega finally got the move in date he had been dreaming of. He packed up his things from his uncle’s house. A few friends he had asked to help out fell through. But he managed to schlep his items by himself over two days.
While homeless, Ortega spent many nights in a tent near Civic Center when he wasn't toggling between friends' couches in the Tenderloin and crashing with an uncle in Sacramento.
His experience mirrors that of an estimated tens of thousands of San Franciscans who experience homelessness on and off the streets. And although his home has given him stability, new health conditions have presented new challenges.
In August, when the hernia on Ortega’s abdomen burst, he was rushed to the hospital where he was stabilized after losing an enormous amount of fluid.
“The paramedic joked I was the first man to come in whose water broke,” Ortega said laughingly from his hospital bed at the Sutter campus on Van Ness.
He stayed at the hospital for a week, during which time he had a procedure done that should keep the ascites at bay. If it's successful, he might not need to continue his weekly visits to SF General. But doctors also discovered a new concern: A mass on Ortega's kidney.
Now, from home, Ortega waits to find out if the mass is benign or malignant.
“I’m looking forward to being home, I’m staying positive no matter what the results are,” Ortega said from his hospital bed on the day he was discharged to go home. “I have to stay strong.”