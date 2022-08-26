After four years and seven months on the Housing Authority’s waitlist, Ron Ortega finally has a studio apartment in San Francisco to call his own.

“I’m just ecstatic. I immediately grabbed Banana and gave him a big kiss when it happened. He needs this as much as I do,” said Ortega, referring to his four-legged companion, a wiry miniature pincher.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com