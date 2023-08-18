A warehouse at 2177 Jerrold Ave. in Bayview could be demolished as soon as December to make space for a homeless shelter if the Board of Supervisors approves its lease next month.
The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, which is pursuing to lease the property, calls the project a "cabin community." It would prioritize space for unhoused people in the Bayview, a neighborhood that has the second highest rate of homelessness in The City.
The City is looking to build 60 individual cabins, or "tiny homes," and parking for up to 20 occupied or inhabited vehicles. Prioritizing people experiencing homelessness in the Bayview is paramount, but the hybrid parking-tiny home model became an essential aspect of the project.
There aren't many safe and legal parking options for those living in RVs. Some unhoused people are slapped with fines or towed when parked on city streets, and HSH Legislative Affairs Director Emily Cohen said the Bayview is "deeply impacted by vehicular homelessness."
"It's incredibly evident that people (living in RVs) here need somewhere to go," she said.
There are more than 1,000 occupied vehicles in San Francisco, concentrated mostly in the Bayview and The City's west side. A more recent count found that District 10 had over 675 inhabited vehicles, which includes cars and RVs.
"We really want to make sure programs (HSH) develops are meeting the needs of more traditionally unhoused individuals, as well as folks living in their vehicles," Cohen said.
The department also considered unsheltered people's desire for privacy and single occupancy units.
"Through the pandemic, we heard loudly that private, individual room shelters are preferred because of the dignity and privacy they provide," she said.
Medical health and behavioral services would be provided onsite by the Department of Public Health. A "privacy fence" would enclose the site, equipped with security cameras and 24/7 staffing.
The site would even welcome dogs.
Despite the attractive features and essential services, some residents and business owners who attended a community meeting on Thursday voiced concerns.
Bayview resident Theo Ellington said this parcel is important to the vitality of the neighborhood and questioned whether a shelter was the right use. The lot is about a mile north of where highways 101 and 280 cross and doesn't see much pedestrian traffic, but Ellington said the area is bustling in the mornings and early afternoons.
"I understand the dire need for shelters, but all of the homeless services have been pushed off to this neighborhood," he said.
Dan Dugan operates a business on Jerrold Avenue and said merchants and residents have "suffered a quality of life" there.
He noted the area's influx of encampments and RVs, especially around his block.
"If this project will clear the streets (encampments) in this area, I would be delighted," he said.
Cohen said that The City cannot force those living on the streets to take shelter or city services. The goal with the Jerrold project, though, is to make the space as attractive as possible and provide offers of placement "person-by-person in (those encampments)."
"We are eager to prioritize beds for people in the area to relieve that congestion," she said.
Under the current proposal, The City would lease the property for at least 10 years from the current owner. If approved by the Board of Supervisors next month, The City and the Public Works Department will work together to define a timeline for construction, with the site likely to open next year, Cohen said.