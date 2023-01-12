Dr. Margot Kushel had an all too familiar feeling when, earlier this week, she saw the viral video of a San Francisco art gallery owner spraying an unhoused woman with a hose.
Kushel, the director of the UCSF Benioff Housing and Homelessness Initiative and the university's Center for Vulnerable Populations, penned a blog last year about the hidden epidemic of violence against homeless people, and how they're much more likely to experience it than their housed neighbors.
She was also "particularly horrified" by the video's similarity to some of the darkest moments in American history, as it recorded a white man spraying a hose at a Black woman.
"My mind immediately went to the use of water hoses during the civil rights movements, in the Deep South," Kushel told The Examiner. "These images that many of us have seen, and that echo of that felt really poignant and should be horrifying to every San Franciscan."
A nearby business owner recorded a video of Foster Gwin Gallery owner Collier Gwin spraying the woman, which quickly attracted local and national attention after it was uploaded to multiple social media platforms on Monday.
The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the incident, which Gwin said followed more than two dozen calls to police after she was blocking the entrances to his and other nearby businesses, knocking over the trash cans in front of his and talking to herself.
In a wide-ranging conversation with The Examiner about the video, Kushel discussed the conversations surrounding it, as well as what Gwin's actions and residents' reactions reveal about the responses to homelessness in San Francisco.
What follows is a transcript of that conversation, lightly edited for clarity and readability.
Examiner: I just wanted to start by asking what was your reaction when you saw the video that's captured so much of San Francisco, and a lot of the country's attention in the last few days?
Kushel: I was, I guess I would say, heartbroken, angry and not surprised, because I think, unfortunately, this type of behavior, unfortunately, happens more often than we'd like to believe. It just isn't always caught on video. But, obviously, a really sad statement of where we are right now, and how people are seeing their neighbors and fellow San Franciscans.
What do you think's been missing from the conversation and the reactions to the video?
Initially, I was distressed, to see how many people were justifying the assault, you know, by sort of saying, "Well, you know, the situation is intolerable. Of course, he would do that." I hope people can step back for a moment, and say, "Really? Really?" What would they tell their child? Is assaulting another person a way to express your frustration with policy failures?
I also think it is indicative, in some ways, of the state of our discourse around homelessness that we continue to blame the individuals who are experiencing homelessness for what has been a really widespread societal failure.
And, obviously, I would hope when people take a breath and think about it, any justification of an assault is a non-starter for me. You cannot just aggressively assault another person, no matter how angry you are at policy issues or whatever, you cannot, you cannot do that. And yet, it unfortunately happened.
I am heartened to see, perhaps, an increased understanding of the role of victimization and aggression, and I think other people, perhaps, are awakened to this issue and, hopefully, will feel activated to do something about it.
In both this incident, and conversations around homelessness at large, do you think the conversations center the people who are unhoused and homeless? Or, if those conversations do center on them, do you think they center on them in the wrong ways?
I think it's really astonishing how de-centered people experiencing homelessness are in these conversations. So much of our discourse, and sometimes even our policy discussion around homelessness, centers on the needs and the desires of the housed population to not have to see suffering, as opposed to looking at it from the perspective of the unhoused population.
I think, also, that any solution that does not place the people experiencing homelessness, the unhoused population, not only at the center of what needs to happen, but the center of the decision-making, is likely bound to fail, right? The people closest to the issue have the most to say, and I think, in general, our discourse around homelessness centers on not even the needs, maybe the desires, of people who are housed and comfortable to not have to see suffering, as opposed to flipping it to say, "What do we really need to do to make sure that people are not left outdoors?" Or in congregate shelters, for that matter. I think that that's a really important point.
You mentioned, and you wrote last year, about the hidden epidemic of homelessness. Speaking generally, when the cameras aren't rolling, what aren't San Franciscans seeing?
I think what people aren't seeing is how persistent and common experiences of violent victimization are for people experiencing homelessness. Once again, our discourse around it is around, like, housed populations' fear of people who are experiencing homelessness. And what we know is that people who are exposed to chronic constant victimization, just an astronomical percentage of people experiencing both physical and sexual violence when they are homeless, as well as other episodes of violence that are perhaps more like this that are just real dehumanization.
We have found in multiple studies now the frequency of these acts are 10, 20, 100 times what you would expect in the population. We've done a lot of work with older adults. In general, older adults actually experienced less violence and victimization in the general population than younger adults, because they're out in the world less, and people usually experienced violence and victimization of like people around them, and they're sort of associating with other older adults. That protective factor with age completely goes away, and we see these astronomically high rates of physical and sexual abuse.
We've also found that having experienced physical or sexual abuse is strongly associated with remaining homeless. So in two ways, both if you've experienced that, it likely prolongs your episode of homelessness. And then we've also looked at the inverse. What happens when people get housed, no matter how they get housed? And as soon as they get housed, in the six months after they get housed, the violence and victimization decreases dramatically immediately.
Zooming back in on this incident, in particular, one of the things that struck me in the piece you wrote last year was that "the misperception that people without homes are perpetrators, rather than victims and violence contributes to both criminalizing homelessness and dehumanizing people without housing."
The gallery owner, in particular, said he made dozens of calls to police. But 311 data from the area doesn't show a similar volume of homelessness concerns. Is the instinct to call 911 a product of that criminalization and dehumanization that you mentioned?
We know that people experiencing homelessness are way over-policed, and police are sort of in contact with them all the time. And some of that is that we've asked the police to be the ones to sort of provide help, and some of that is because other people call police on people, or because people are out in public. They get surveilled and get looked for all the time.
I think we have to question, why are people calling the police? Right? Why are they calling the police? If someone is actively assaulting you, or really high-risk? Sure. But if someone is talking to themselves, even if someone is having a mental health crisis, it should be mental health providers and not the police. It's not fair to the police, and it's not the right people to put in to deescalate a mental health crisis, or even to evaluate a mental health crisis.
I have no idea what was going on. So I want to be clear about that: I know only what I've read in the newspaper. But let's say someone's sitting and talking to themselves. That is not a mental health crisis, right? Just because they're talking to themselves is not a reason that they're necessarily in distress.
If someone is having a mental health crisis, we should be calling in other forms of things that San Francisco is building up mechanisms to call for help for someone in a mental health crisis. Someone existing in public is not a crime, right? if you have no other place to live, you have no other place to exist, your existence is not a crime.
And we know that criminalization of homelessness is A) dehumanizing, disastrous for the person who experiences it. But B) it's, also, from a public policy perspective, a really ineffective response. We don't want our police doing that. Police should be preventing and should be working with violent crime, right? That's what the police are there for. They should not be doing that.
I walk around all the time. No one arrests me. Criminalizing people's very existence prolongs their homelessness. It is expensive. It's traumatic. It's a terrible use of police resources. It is not criminal to exist. It is not a crime to exist.
One thing you mentioned earlier is that people who are unhoused need to have a say, or a voice in policy decisions. How can San Francisco better prevent violence against its unhoused residents, and how can the city also better involve its unhoused residents in these policy discussions?
I think The City is definitely working on this, and trying to do and doing some good work, but that can always be better. But really making sure that people who have experienced homelessness are at the table.
You see a lot more interest in San Francisco and otherwise, although not nearly enough, of making sure that we are listening to the expertise of people who themselves have been homeless because they are going to be able to tell their stories better than I'm going to be able to tell their story, or anyone else is, right? They know what it's like.
I spend a lot of my time listening to people who are homeless, talking to them, learning from them, and hearing people talk about the terror that they felt the first night that they were outside. Hearing people talk about how it feels to recognize that the public sees you as less than human, that the public sees you as a problem, that the public sees your very existence as both a crime and a problem to be solved really difficult and terrible. I've never been homeless, and it's better to talk to people who have been homeless to hear about that experience, and also what it means.
I think that, perhaps, the housed community does not realize, although they should, that, of course, people experiencing homelessness are aware of this discourse. Right? They are aware. They are living it every day. Their behaviors are criminalized. They realize that the public just wants them gone, and sees them as less than human. And that is just a devastating, devastating way that adds to what is already a very traumatic experience.
What do you hope that people can learn from seeing this, and also improve upon? Both in themselves, or in their neighbors?
I think to take a step back, and to realize that homelessness is a policy failure. It is not a personal failure. To make an effort to treat their neighbors with a kindness that they would like to be treated, but to really locate the problem where it is.
We simply have incredible inequality, an incredible shortage of the availability of housing. I know that people are distressed that people with substance use problems and mental health problems are homeless. Having a substance use problem, or mental health problems, make you more likely to lose out on a competition for incredibly expensive housing, but most people with mental health problems and substance use problems are housed.
People with mental health and substance use problems deserve to be housed. They can be housed. The problem is that we have just a yawning gap in income inequality, in the existence of housing, in racism. I hope people will notice that in a city where (about 5%) of the population identifies as Black, that (about 38%) of those experiencing homelessness are Black. That is racism. Systemic, structural racism. That is it on the ground, and I don't hear that conversation a lot. Right?
I was, I would say, particularly horrified. There was something about that type of violence, the water hose on someone. My mind immediately went to the use of water hoses during the civil rights movements, in the Deep South. These images that many of us have seen, and that echo of that felt really poignant and should be horrifying to every San Franciscan.