Most people agree that homelessness is one of the biggest challenges facing San Francisco.

But when discussions steer into the causes or solutions, answers begin to fray, opinions harden and conversations can go awry, leaving all sides feeling helpless about any solution.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com

Tags

Recommended for you