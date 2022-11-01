Most people agree that homelessness is one of the biggest challenges facing San Francisco.
But when discussions steer into the causes or solutions, answers begin to fray, opinions harden and conversations can go awry, leaving all sides feeling helpless about any solution.
How we think and speak about homelessness often stems from our experiences and personal beliefs, including those passed down from parents. So, this month The Examiner asked readers: How does your family talk about homelessness?
Responses ranged widely, as did peoples’ encounters with homelessness. Some expressed outrage at the scenes they witness on the way to work or school, some said they volunteer as a family to get to know their unhoused neighbors. Others who have been homeless themselves shared its a delicate balance between hard truths and hope.
To encourage honest remarks, The Examiner did not collect names in its survey. All respondents reported they live within in the Bay Area. Below is a snapshot of what parents shared, lightly edited for clarity.
“There are tents on our street; how could we not talk about it?”
Have conversations about homelessness come up in your household? Tell us what those look like.
“Homelessness generally comes up as we are driving around The City and see tents in the alleys connecting Larkin Street, Polk Street and Van Ness Avenue; along Division Street and on the median strip on Geary Boulevard at Masonic Avenue. And when we see rows of RVs and old buses out by Stonestown and scattered throughout just about every neighborhood. And when we are driving along Hyde Street and people walk into traffic, seemingly unaware of their surroundings and in desperate need of shelter.”
“Often frustration at the ongoing issue, which doesn't appear to be improving (meaning folks in stable housing), concern for folks enduring this circumstance, furious about the lack of affordable housing and uncoordinated plans to change this as a top Yes, there are tents on our street; how could we not talk about it? We also talk about the food bank across the street, we talk about the people who use drugs in the alley and everywhere else. We talk about how absolutely shameful it is to live in a city, in a society that doesn’t care for its people. We talk about how sick and sad and greedy people are.”
What kinds of questions do your kids have about homelessness?
“Why don't they have a home? Do kids live with them?”
“Why can't they fix the problem?”
“When will they leave our city and go back to their home?”
What do you say when you talk to your kids about homelessness?
“That it's tragic but we have so many resources and have given so much money to the countless S.F. programs that it's so disheartening and, further, that there is no political will to end it. We need to build hospitals outside of city limits to treat the drug addicted and mentally unstable homeless. Additionally, none of my kids wants to continue to live in S.F. It's gross and often more than not, unsafe for them. I have three girls who are young adults and who are as disgusted as I am for allowing .05% of the S.F. population to garner so much money and resources ineffectively. I am a 64-year-old native San Franciscan and am seriously thinking about moving out of S.F. I am furious at the Board of Supervisors and the mayor for allowing this mess to continue.”
How do you explain a topic as complex as homelessness to kids?
“We say that we are a really lucky family -- and that there are people just like us who struggle to find a place to live & sometimes because their brain may not be well (code for mental illness) -- and for other reasons too. The goal is for our kids to not think that homeless people are bad, we want them to have compassion for them.”
“Be compassionate and personally responsible.”
How do you respond when your family encounters homelessness?
“Usually our kids stay very close to us when we walk by a tent or see someone on the street. We offer reassurance that they are safe and usually will answer questions that arise from that specific event. Our kids are still very uncomfortable/scared around people they see living on the street.”
“First, shame. Then compassion. Offer help when possible.”
“By acknowledging how complex of a problem it is, but also by discussing failures of leadership to properly address the issue. Having had family members experience a combination of homelessness, drug issues and mental health issues, we are very aware of how difficult it can be to treat an individual. Regarding my child, I plan to speak with him openly about it when he is old enough to ask. I will give him my history with the issue and let him know what my opinions are. I am also curious to learn his thoughts and to discuss them as maturely as is possible with a young child.”
“If this keeps up, we're moving.”
“We talk about how it's terrible that The City has created a culture of enabling homelessness and that if residents really cared, they would enact change. Change through voting, through speaking out in contrast to the homeless industrial complex that gets millions every year and we see no visible improvement. I provide cash if I have it on hand or at least offer a smile if I don't. We respond with empathy and understanding.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.