New renderings show what a planned development of affordable housing for educators and townhome duplexes in Twin Peaks would look like.

Under the proposal, 402 Dellbrook Avenue would hook around the base of Sutro Tower, extending 3 acres and adding 76 proposed units to The City’s housing stock, SF YIMBY reported. Forty of those units would be affordable housing set aside specifically for educators. The remaining 36 units would be duplexes built on 18 single family lots. 

Ex // Top Stories

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua