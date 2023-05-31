New renderings show what a planned development of affordable housing for educators and townhome duplexes in Twin Peaks would look like.
Under the proposal, 402 Dellbrook Avenue would hook around the base of Sutro Tower, extending 3 acres and adding 76 proposed units to The City’s housing stock, SF YIMBY reported. Forty of those units would be affordable housing set aside specifically for educators. The remaining 36 units would be duplexes built on 18 single family lots.
San Francisco needs to build 82,000 units by 2031 to meet state requirements, which will require creative use of California's new zoning laws. The influx of units could be a boon to The City's public school enrollment. That means San Francisco will need more educators — and more places to house them.
Already, the parcel of land is within a half-mile of four San Francisco public schools, as well as the soon-to-expand UCSF Parnassus Heights campus.
The preliminary project assessment for the plan, recently published by The City, notes that the project is eligible for streamlining thanks to three recent California laws.
The first of the bills, SB 9, or the California H.O.M.E.S. Act, allows approval of up to four units on a lot zoned for one single family home. SB 35 applies to cities, like San Francisco, which aren’t meeting the affordable housing goals dictated by the state. The approval of projects which bolster that stock, like 402 Dellbrook Avenue, can be streamlined under the law. And AB 2011, passed in 2022, allows housing to be built in commercially zoned districts and requires certain wage and labor standards during construction.
The budget for the project is $50 million and the construction timeline has not yet been announced, according to SF YIMBY. The application has not yet received approval from The City.