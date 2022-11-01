A child her father on their way to Tenderloin Community Elementary School

A family passes by a tent on the way to Tenderloin Community Elementary School in San Francisco on Thursday.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

How do you explain a topic as complex as homelessness to kids?

Below are five tips and thoughts that researchers, advocates, parents and people with experience living on the street shared with us.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com

Tags

Recommended for you