Sunset homes

San Francisco County had one of the Bay Area's most expensive selling prices for a single-family home, costing around $1.7 million.

 Examiner file photo

Looking to purchase a home in the Bay Area for less than a million dollars?

New data from the California Association of Realtors showed that while the San Francisco Bay Area's median single-family home price hovered around $1.2 million for March, properties in four of the region's nine counties sold for less.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags