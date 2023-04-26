Looking to purchase a home in the Bay Area for less than a million dollars?
New data from the California Association of Realtors showed that while the San Francisco Bay Area's median single-family home price hovered around $1.2 million for March, properties in four of the region's nine counties sold for less.
Solano County was home to the least-expensive median single-family homes. CAR data showed properties in the area sold for roughly $585,000 last month. Sonoma County came in second, with single-family homes selling for an average of $830,000.
Contra Costa County County rounded out the podium in third place, with single-family homes hovering around $852,500 on average. However, this figure represented a 12.2% increase from two months ago when selling prices were around $760,000.
Homes in Napa County also remained under seven digits, setting homeowners back about $890,000 on average for a single-family home in wine country.
On the opposite end of the financial spectrum, properties in San Mateo County sold for $1.86 million on average, a 10.6% decrease from February when single-family homes had selling prices of around $2 million.
San Francisco County and Santa Clara County tied for second place as single-family homes in both counties cost $1.7 million on average. San Francisco County's home prices have increased by 16% since February, when homes went for about $1.4 million. Meanwhile, Santa Clara County saw a 13.3% increase from its February selling price, when houses were purchased for $1.5 million.
Marin County rounded out the Bay Area's priciest regions as homeowners forked over nearly $1.6 million, a 10.5% increase from February when single-family homes usually sold for $1.4 million.