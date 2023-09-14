Transbay Block East housing development

California gave The City more than $163 million in funding for affordable housing projects, like the mixed-use development at 200 Folsom St. pictured in a rendering above, that will add 1,200 housing units to San Francisco. 

 Courtesy of Kennerly Architecture and Planning

San Francisco is getting more than $150 million to build 1,200 new homes with an eye on accessibility to public transit.

Mayor London Breed announced the $163.6 million windfall on Wednesday, which comes from various state agencies, including the California Department of Housing and Community Development. The money is dispersed through two separate programs: the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program, which funds housing projects within a high walkability index near bike lanes and transit, and the Infill Infrastructure Grant Program, which promotes transforming urban open spaces like parking lots into housing.

