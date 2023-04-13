Sloat render

A render of the 50-story skyscraper proposed for 2700 Sloat Boulevard.

 Illustration by Solomon Cordwell Buenz/ SFYIMBY

San Francisco has a tall task ahead of it: 82,000 homes by 2031. And now, The City is staring down a tall solution — just one of what will need to be many like it. 

CH Planning LLC, a developer based out of Nevada with a portfolio of skyscrapers in the region, has proposed a 589-foot tall, 50 story, mixed-use structure overlooking the Pacific. 

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua