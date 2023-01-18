Collier Gwin spraying unhoused woman

San Francisco police investigators are looking into an art gallery owner spraying an unhoused woman with a hose after a viral video recording the incident earlier this week sparked local and national outrage. 

The San Francisco Police Department announced Wednesday night that Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was recorded spraying an unhoused woman with a hose in a viral video last week, was arrested on suspicion of battery.

Police said 71-year-old Gwin – who was identified by his full name Shannon Collier Gwin in a press release – was arrested at his gallery in the 700 block of Montgomery Street about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, hours after District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that her office would charge Gwin with misdemeanor battery.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mwhite@sfexaminer.com

@marcuspwhite

Tags

You May Also Like