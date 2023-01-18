San Francisco police investigators are looking into an art gallery owner spraying an unhoused woman with a hose after a viral video recording the incident earlier this week sparked local and national outrage.
The San Francisco Police Department announced Wednesday night that Collier Gwin, the art gallery owner who was recorded spraying an unhoused woman with a hose in a viral video last week, was arrested on suspicion of battery.
Police said 71-year-old Gwin – who was identified by his full name Shannon Collier Gwin in a press release – was arrested at his gallery in the 700 block of Montgomery Street about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, hours after District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that her office would charge Gwin with misdemeanor battery.
The charges stem from Gwin's "alleged intentional and unlawful spraying of water on and around a woman experiencing homelessness" on Jan. 9.
San Francisco police reported officers responded about 12:05 p.m. that day to Gwin's art gallery on reports of a "possible assault" and made contact with Gwin and the homeless woman, who was not identified.
Officers interviewed Gwin and the woman, but the police department reported both "declined further police action at that time." Police also said the San Francisco Street Crisis Response Team was called to the scene and representatives offered the woman "multiple service options," but the department did not specify whether the woman accepted any of the offers.
The victim declined to press charges, but Jenkins said a review of evidence that the San Francisco Police Department presented was enough to charge Gwin.
"The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable," Jenkins said in a statement to The Examiner. "Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."
The San Francisco Chronicle first reported on the warrant on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Margot Kushel, the director of the UCSF Benioff Housing and Homelessness Initiative, discussed the video in a wide-ranging conversation with The Examiner
Brioche Bakery co-owner Edson Garcia recorded a video of Gwin spraying an unhoused woman with a hose near Foster Gwin Gallery, which Gwin owns. The video quickly went viral on multiple social media platforms, sparking outrage within San Francisco and beyond.
Gwin's gallery was vandalized, and its Yelp and Google reviews plummeted. The former platform, as of press time, had "disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate" if the reviews are a reflection of "actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events." Jenkins called the vandalism "unacceptable."
Gwin initially struck a defiant tone as the video spread, telling multiple outlets he had called police dozens of times over the preceding two weeks because the woman was blocking the entrance to his business and had knocked down trash cans in front of it.
As the backlash intensified, Gwin said "I can't defend" his actions in the video, telling KPIX he was "very, very sorry." He later apologized in a video shared with KGO, hours after community leaders called for him to do so.
Two days after the alleged battery, amid calls for Gwin's arrest, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that officers were working to collect evidence to present a case to Jenkins.
Gwin's arraignment hearing will be scheduled following his arrest. If convicted, Gwin faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.