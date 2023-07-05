Designs have been revealed for a pair of residential skyscrapers proposed for construction in San Francisco, but both towers face long odds of being added to the The City's skyline.
The two mixed-use skyscrapers — one 50 stories tall and the other 47 stories tall — would be located in the Outer Sunset and SoMa districts, respectively, and offer San Franciscans about 1,200 new homes.
The taller of the two Solomon Cordwell Buenz-designed structures would sit at 2700 Sloat Blvd., iterating on a skyscraper the planning department rejected in April. The developer, CH Planning LLC, promised 712 apartments of varying size in the April design, with the rest of the tower being dedicated to retail spaces, a 212-car basement and bicycle parking.
CH Planning LLC's most recent proposal, first published in SF Yimby, would have 680 units of housing.
The second skyscraper would be constructed at 636 Fourth St. just across from the San Francisco Caltrain Station, and would offer at least 520 apartments along with space for 130 cars and 231 bicycles.
The high court banned race-based college admissions policies nationwide Thursday, forcing universities to rethink their practices
Despite the progress the towers would make in The City's goal to construct 82,000 new units of housing by 2031, residents and officials have voiced various concerns about construction projects.
When the 50-story Outer Sunset tower was first proposed in April, the San Francisco Planning Department objected to the project's bulk, prompting a back-and-forth over the project's size and cost between the department and CH Planning LLC. SF Yimby reported that, in the latest filing, city staff contended the tower was 316% taller than base zoning allows.
Newly released federal housing data shows The City permitted just 81 units of new housing through the first five months of 2023, meaning San Francisco is off to its slowest start in approving new homes since the Great Recession.