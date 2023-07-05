proposed residential skyscraper renderings

The two towers would offer The City over 1,000 new homes, but officials and residents have voiced concerns over the size and impacts the skyscrapers might have on surrounding areas.

 Illustrations by Solomon Cordwell Buenz

Designs have been revealed for a pair of residential skyscrapers proposed for construction in San Francisco, but both towers face long odds of being added to the The City's skyline.

The two mixed-use skyscrapers — one 50 stories tall and the other 47 stories tall — would be located in the Outer Sunset and SoMa districts, respectively, and offer San Franciscans about 1,200 new homes.

Sloat Render

The proposed tower at 2700 Sloat Blvd would stand 589 feet tall, and would overlook the Pacific Ocean.

636 tower render

The tower proposed to be built on Fourth Street would stand 517 feet tall, and would include at least 87 affordable homes.

