According to the suit filed on Tuesday against 320 Alemany LLC and landlord Jack Tseng, the 316-328 Alemany Blvd. property contained dozens of illegal units and 26 violations of city and state code that still haven't been fixed.
The suit alleged that Tseng has profited off of renting illegal and unsafe units in The City for years. City Attorney David Chiu on Friday said the four "properties create serious fire hazards."
"After dozens of illegal conversions, the landlord has made significant profit from the same tenants he put in harm's way," Chiu said in a statement on Friday. "We are taking action to ensure the safety issues are corrected and the landlord is held accountable."
Tseng owns four neighboring, multi-unit residential buildings.
According to the suit, he converted 13 legal residential units into 32 illegal dwellings. These conversions have created 26 violations of city and state code, which he has not fixed and amount to at least $9.7 million in civil penalties The City is seeking payment of. Every day the buildings are in violation as the lawsuit unfolds could result in additional penalties.
The suit alleged that several units' lack emergency exits, which would leave first responders unable to rescue tenants in a fire. Other emergency exits were inaccessible, one fire escape failed to reach bedroom windows and pests infested multiple units.
Two of the units' hazards were so drastic that the Department of Building Inspection gave emergency orders for the tenants to leave immediately.