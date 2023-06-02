San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, pictured above at City Hall on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, is suing a Bernal Heights landlord who allegedly illegally rented dozens of apartments. 

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The San Francisco City Attorney's office is suing a Bernal Heights landlord for renting dozens of illegally converted apartments that posed massive fire risks, demanding he pay nearly $10 million in civil penalties. 

According to the suit filed on Tuesday against 320 Alemany LLC and landlord Jack Tseng, the 316-328 Alemany Blvd. property contained dozens of illegal units and 26 violations of city and state code that still haven't been fixed.

