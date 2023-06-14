The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to settle the last of the damage claims filed against the City and County of San Francisco by hotels leased for emergency shelter during the pandemic under The City's Shelter in Place (SIP) program.
The owners of Hotel Whitcomb received $19.5 million, the largest settlement of the bunch. They filed a claim in April and alleged that the historic hotel, which was built in 1912 as San Francisco's temporary City Hall, sustained property damage caused by SIP hotel guests and additional loss of use.
Supervisor Matt Dorsey noted on Twitter that the payout to The Whitcomb didn't include $12.5 million from contract funds that did not require the Board of Supervisors' approval, bringing the hotel's total settlement to $32 million.
In addition to damages, a report from KQED stated that at least 18 people overdosed at The Whitcomb between between April 2020 and April 2022.
Similar settlements were reached with the owners of the Nob Hill Hotel at 835 Hyde Street and the Good Hotel on 112 7th Street in the amounts of $245,152.11 and $3,893,862 respectively.
"This is a far too important technology to just let it go on its own," says Fiddler Labs CEO Krishna Gade
While The Whitcomb and the Good Hotel are listed online as temporarily closed, the Nob Hill Hotel has since reopened for tourists and other customers.
San Francisco's SIP hotel program came together largely due to the pandemic's decimation of travel and tourism. As hotel rooms sat empty, The City worked to slow the spread of the virus among those experiencing homelessness by sheltering them in separate rooms.
Funding was leveraged from the state's Project Roomkey program. Launched by Gov. Gavin Newsom at the pandemic's onset, it helped San Francisco open non-congregate shelter options for the more than 3,700 people experiencing homelessness who were most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Over 20 sites were opened, each offering wraparound services from the Department of Public Health and the Human Services Agency. At its peak, the program provided 2,288 rooms across 25 sites, according to data from the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.
Supervisors Dorsey and Rafael Mandelman plan to hold a hearing to review the SIP program.