Hotel Whitcomb

Hotel Whitcomb is the latest hotel leased through the Shelter in Place program to settle damage claims with the City and County of San Francisco. 

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to settle the last of the damage claims filed against the City and County of San Francisco by hotels leased for emergency shelter during the pandemic under The City's Shelter in Place (SIP) program. 

The owners of Hotel Whitcomb received $19.5 million, the largest settlement of the bunch. They filed a claim in April and alleged that the historic hotel, which was built in 1912 as San Francisco's temporary City Hall, sustained property damage caused by SIP hotel guests and additional loss of use. 

