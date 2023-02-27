For Rent sign Mission

A “For Rent” sign outside an apartment complex in the Mission District. A UC Berkeley study found that 60% of listed apartments in California have seen rents increase by a greater percentage, year over year, than is allowed by the state's rent cap.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

As rents rise across the country, it pays dividends to have a roommate in some cities more than others. 

Online brokerage RentHop examined how much a person could save when moving into a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate across the United States' top 100 cities. It calculated the median rents based on listings for unfurnished units created on its site between August 2022 and January 2023. 

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

You May Also Like