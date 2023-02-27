A “For Rent” sign outside an apartment complex in the Mission District. A UC Berkeley study found that 60% of listed apartments in California have seen rents increase by a greater percentage, year over year, than is allowed by the state's rent cap.
As rents rise across the country, it pays dividends to have a roommate in some cities more than others.
Online brokerage RentHop examined how much a person could save when moving into a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate across the United States' top 100 cities. It calculated the median rents based on listings for unfurnished units created on its site between August 2022 and January 2023.
Those moving to New York City with a roommate in tow will experience the most savings in the country. According to RentHop, a one-bedroom unit goes for, on average, $3,950. Two-bedroom monthly rents in New York City average $5,295, roughly $2,648 per person. Thus, renters would save roughly $1,303 per month.
Boston, Miami and Seattle placed second, third and fourth on the list, respectively, with one roommate netting savings of roughly one thousand dollars in all three cities.
San Francisco took home the fifth spot. Though The City had "moderate rent growth compared to other major U.S. cities in the past year," RentHop notes it is still one of the most expensive places to live in the country.
On average, a one-bedroom apartment goes for $3,000 while a two-bedroom apartment goes for roughly $4,095. By moving into a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate, a person would reduce their rent to roughly $2,048 per person, saving around $953 monthly.
Nearby Fremont rounded out the list of Bay Area cities in the top 10. Per RentHop, a one-bedroom rent fetches $2,175 while a two-bedroom rent hovers around $2,750. Two roommates would split the rent for a two-bedroom at approximately $1,375, saving around $800.